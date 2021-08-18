MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th August 2021

Problems galore Hyderabad Metro

This has reference to K Radhakrishna's write up, 'Can Metro Rail be saved? The write up made an interesting reading that summed up the innate inefficiency of Hyderabad Metro Rail in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad; with plans to introduce this in Warangal.

With the expansion of MMTS covering western points of the city like Hi-tech city and Chandanagar, has brought a qualitative advantage for travelling public in these routes. The use of private vehicles substantially paved the way for more independence in travel, but definitely created bottlenecks on roads, despite extensive network of over bridges and regulations of one way route for vehicles, for which the metro rail was planned.

The Metro merely proved to be a parallel transport system, along with other prevailing facilities, rather than becoming a viable innovation for the new generation of transport, owing to bad planning in meaningfully connecting vital locations of the city. Naturally the loss, owing to low passenger capacity is inevitable. The Mumbai rail transportation, on the other hand proved to be an excellent example for travellers, and highly subsidised fare. which cannot be said of Hyderabad Metro.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

India 'lords' over England

What a match !! What a fascinating test cricket on Day 5 at Lord's!. The pendulum swung, swung and swung from Day 1 on either side and finally the heroics of Shami and Bumrah on the last day with the bat followed by relentless four pronged pace attack took India to a famous win .At the start of Day 5 the hosts England were favourites to go one up in the series but as they say nothing is over until it is over. Chasing an improbable target of 272 in the last two sessions of the match with 60 overs England succumbed to pressure created by the disciplined Indian attack. India notched up a historic win at Lord's to take lead in the five- match series.

Dr Vinay Kumar MS, Hosapete

Confer Bharat Ratna on C P Brown

Apropos write-up on CP Brown in THI (Aug.15), I'd be the happiest if the AP state names after the newly constituted Telugu/Sanskrit University after him as he'd done yeomen service to the otherwise to be lost Telugu palm scripts into indelible manuscripts and left a treasure of Telugu literature to the generations for ever.

I was happy to see late Jana maddi Hanumant Sastri in the writeup besides CPB and Sastri garu was yet another doyen who carried forward the torch lit by CPB and he'd done immense literature revival in his life time untiringly and I had a sacred opportunity of having met him in Kadapa in 1988-89 and he was scholarly and humane to remain as an inspiration for ever. I'd also like to invoke the Govt of India to honour the sacred memory of CPB by conferring the Bharat Ratna on CPB posthumously which'd be befitting, albeit, belatedly.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Needed an exclusive radio channel for sports

Sports in India is reaching a different level. After India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics the passion of sports lovers towards various games is increasing. But unfortunately, we don't have a radio channel for sports to listen various programmes and live commentary on sports. Union sports ministry is trying to boost sports not in the big cities but in districts and village level. There is a need to start a sports radio channel for all the Indian sports lovers on national hook-up. The new radio sports channel can relay the sports programs in Hindi and English. I request the Union Sports Minister to take necessary steps in this regard and introduce new radio sports channel for Indian sports lovers as soon as possible.

Syed Nisar Mehdi, Hyderabad