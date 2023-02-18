MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th February 2023

Befitting honour for N T Rama Rao

It is a good gesture for the Government of India to mint Rs 100 commemorative coin on the legendary actor-turned-politician and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao, which will culminate on May 28, 2023. For this, his daughter and former Union Minister Purandeswari convinced the GOI and the RBI for the launch of the coin during the centenary celebrations of NTR. However, the decision taken that this coin will not be in circulation in the market since it is only a commemorative piece may be altered. At least some long-standing account holders of the banks may be supplied with one coin each. His handsome figure may be selected on the coin but not an old one with headgear.



N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Curb casteism in educational institutions

The suicidal death of an engineering student, Darshan, in IIT Mumbai is heart-wrenching. Though the reasons behind the extreme act are yet to be probed and ascertained, the factor of caste discrimination cannot be overruled, according to the statements of his family members. Ten years ago Rohit Vemula,a student of Hyderabad Central University, committed suicide citing the discrimination as the cause. In less than a decade time, a majority out of 122 bright students of various elite institutions who have taken their lives abruptly, were from depressed classes. So there should be a mechanism to address the serious issue of caste discrimination in all educational institutes.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Desperation sets in Chandrababu Naidu

The Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, is undoubtedly the senior most politician in India. But his political journey in the evening of his life is marked by vulgar, abusive and unparliamentary language used against the democratically elected CM of the state with an unprecedented majority in 2019. (Chandrababu alleges that people are suffering in psycho rule of CM, THI, 16 Feb). This usage of filthy language mirrors the desperation that has set in the mind of old war horse. Evidently, the Telugu Machiavelli is insecure and wary of the growing popularity of the YSRCP and that's the reason why the TDP supremo is suffering from the fear of another humiliating defeat in the next elections. Before public revulsion turns in to a political avalanche, it is better for CBN to control his tongue and stop personal criticism.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Kanna must not join YSRCP



Why a staunch senior political leader having vast experience as MLA, Minister, Kanna Lakshminarayana, who also held the post of AP BJP president prior to present Somu Veerraju, had to resign directly from the BJP? His domain was drastically reduced and he lost the power to say in the party and his participation in meetings are curtailed. Then why he has to still cling to it? Though he did not so far open up his future movements, he may likely embrace either Telugu Desam or Janasena and must not with YSRCP as people predict. BJP alone or with Janasena cannot pose challenging fight with YSRCP in elections. However, losing leaders like Kanna will continue to further weaken the BJP which is already in doldrums.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Denying ambulances to carry dead inhuman

It is shocking to note that a couple had to take the dead body of their infant son for about 100 km on their two-wheeler from King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam, to their native place in Alluri Seetharama Raju district of AP due to non-availability of a government ambulance. Whatever may be the reasons for delayed availability of government ambulances at such a premier hospital like the KGF, it only speaks of utter non-concern and non-coordination amongst different hospital departments in arranging an ambulance for carrying the body of an infant. Not only in AP but even in Telangana, the administrations should work with involvement and mercy to help the needy in such emergency cases.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Law & order worsening in Tamil Nadu



The lynching of a soldier by a municipal councillor and his men in a town in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu, in broad daylight sent shock waves across the country. The silence maintained by Chief Minister Stalin and Rahul Gandhi is deafening. Further. Attempt to cover it up by police even after the neta shouting "none cannot touch me" tells the sad tale of worse law & order prevailing in the state. It is unfortunate that both DMK leaders and top police brass in Tamil Nadu are treating the matter as a trivial issue. However, it is only due to pressure coming from all quarters, murder charge was later added in FIR after two days of incident and police probe commenced.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad