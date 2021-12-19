MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th December 2021

YSCRP should dare to confront Centre on special status issue

The article "Will AP 'demand' its special status at least now" by VRamu Sarma (THI, December 19), is not a mere suggestion to Andhra Pradesh but a serious supportive advice to fight for its right with the Centre for special status category. AP's YSRCP government having more than three fourth majority seats in Assembly and Parliament has already abnormally delayed in demanding for special status or promised package. The present head of the government kept silent certainly for fear of advancement of court cases and its consequences.

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his regime fought tooth and nail even for special package leaving the importance and chances of special status as enshrined in the bifurcation documents and promises of Prime Minister. Naidu joined hands in 2019 elections with TDP's rival parties especially Congress only to get State's financial requirements knowing fully well this political move is against BJP and its suzerain and unfortunately TDP dumped into political bankruptcy. But Naidu's efforts in exhibiting fighting spirit cannot be condemned or ignored completely. Another valid point mentioned in the Sarma's write up that some northern states like Bihar, Jharkhand are under the underwriters of BJP and hence they were favoured whereas in AP, BJP is still invisible. Let the power go from its hand and let YSRCP's supremo face legal battle, he must show extensive courage and daring to represent its might in every parliament sessions and through missives to GOI and seeking moral support from BJP and non-BJP governments in the country besides all opposition parties in AP. This is the need of the hour in the larger interest of AP. When farm laws are repealed with tremors created, it would not be a major task to mend the union government how so strong it is.

—Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Cricketers back to washing dirty linen in public

'Common sense is not common' I often comment in my classroom. The unfolding saga of Virat Kohli vs Saurav Ganguly Vs BCCI vs Azharuddin vs Sunil Gavaskar vs every other Indian has left me bemused and perplexed, to say the least. First let us put things in perspective. Whether we like it or not Virat Kohli is a superstar cricketer. His popularity is phenomenal, only second to Sachin Tendulkar and his records speak for themselves. His captaincy record has been outstanding and his win percentage too has been good. His only blemish, not winning any ICC championships.

But why blame him? Even the great Sachin Tendulkar was not a great captain. We were lucky to have a Dhoni who did so well in ICC championships. But to hound and play the fool with Virat Kohli is not done at all.

First of all, Saurav Ganguly says that he asked Virat Kohli to reconsider his decision to give up T20I captaincy. Immediately Virat Kohli says that there was no such communication to him and that the decision to relieve him of ODI captaincy was conveyed only 90 minutes before the selection committee meeting. Fine, BCCI. Why can't you have all these discussions in-camera. Why do you need to wash your dirty linen in public? Then suddenly Rohit Sharma becomes injured and will not play test matches. On cue Virat Kohli says that it is his daughter's birthday in January 2022 and that he would not play in the ODI series against south Africa.

Katti or tit for tat. BCCI has become the laughing stock of the world. And the comedy has yet not ended, Virat Kohli now says that he is available to play the ODI series against South Africa. One thing that BCCI has to realize is that Virat Kohli is a big draw and a superstar cricketer. It is better to deal with him with butter gloves.

BCCI is known to grovel before superstars. They had to humour Kapil Dev till he reached 432 wickets and had to put up with Sachin Tendulkar till he got 100 international hundreds and played 200 test matches. I am sure that BCCI will placate Virat Kohli too. Why in the world would BCCI want to kill its golden goose! A goose that lays eggs worth crores of rupees!

—Dr M Anil Ramesh,Hyderabad

The limitless pleasure of writing

Dr Mohan Kanda's narrative on how writing evolved in different parts of the world was refreshing. In fact, writing had helped the people speaking different languages, a crucial component of identity to convey their messages and aspirations is very informative. As the history of alphabets of languages has not only been different since the days of Phoenicians but its usage had gained prominence over the centuries is a clear imprint of its monumental importance for ever. However, usage of letters is minimal in Chinese where characters and signs representing separate things or ideas to express is prominently used. Similarly, Japanese on the other hand depend extensively on signs to express while Egyptians use of an alphabet along with animals, weapons, trees and other objects which stood for words denote that writing is indeed a marvellous art.

Thus, the significance and beauty of writing is that it is an art where the first and greatest commandment that one need to be clear to what one wants to convey to the reader. As human being is blessed with a keen aesthetic sense that has made him a connoisseur of his own self, writing is one crucial element that not only delivers unparalleled ecstasy to a person but is a basic Instinct that can gratify the love for writing.

Summing up, all living languages are still growing, still, English is singled out as a shining example because it is quite flexible and extends hospitality to all languages. This is the reason why foreign languages have greatly influenced the English dialect.

— K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Capital politics clouds real issues

It seems there are no problems in AP as political parties are busy with attending meetings which are being organised for and against keeping Amaravati as sole capital of residual state of AP. Of course the TDP is naturally in favour of one and only capital of AP as it had zeroed on Amaravati and it has its own interests to develop Amaravati as capital city. But all other parties are following the TDP blindly without going through the policy of the ruling YSRCP's 3-capital formula for the entire development of the state.

The present government argues that to develop Amaravati as the sole capital it needs more than

Rs1lakh crore which is beyond the capacity of state if one takes into account its present financial position. So, it wants to use the biggest city in the state Vishakapatnam as Executive capital and Kurnool as Judicial capital city present capital Amaravati as Legislative capital.

By ignoring this all the political parties including the party which bifurcated the state without thinking capital for residual state attended public meeting in Tirupathi which was organised on completion of walkathon of 450 kms by the Amaravati Parirakshna Samithi Joint Action Committee (APS-JAC) on Friday. In fact the Amaravati farmers have been protesting for the last 750 days to declare Amaravati as the one and only capital of AP as they surrounded thousands acres of land for capital. In reality they gave the land for various benefits and claiming it as sacrifice for capital .

Indeed the farmers who gave land for construction of the Srisailam, Nagarjunsagar ,Polavaram etc Projects are sacrificers . In this tussle the political parties have failed put pressure on the Centre to get the state its legitimate demands. So, the political parties must realise if the YSRCP 3-capital concept against the popular will of the public it will pay heavy price for it in the next elections. So, instead of raising hue and cry over the capital, all most unitedly fight against the Centre to get funds for the state.

— Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

II

It is high time that the capital conundrum of Andhra Pradesh was buried by Jaganmohan Reddy government and settled for one capital, Amaravati. It is no body's intention to focus on the development at Amaravati only but everyone wishes to have a centrally located area, having the water resource area as the capital city. As someone who participated in the Jai Andhra movement of the early seventies and dreamed of the capital between Guntur and Vijayawada, I support the location of Amaravati. That has the approval of all the district leaders including Rayalaseema region. The rise of the Sri Bagh agreement is not good as that was never mentioned when the capital was shifted to Hyderabad.

The continued tussle of capital location is hampering the development of the state and the ruling YSR party should know that. Development of all the regions can happen even by retaining the capital at Amaravati provided the rulers have better ideas.

— Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

Height of cruelty

The news item "man beaten to death 'just for fun' " is very touching and disturbing. How can people be so cruel to a person who is hungry and asking for food? In parties,generally, a lot of food is wasted. Amber Barrik, native of Odisha and a labourer requested for leftover food. His presence made six men so annoyed that they beat him severely to teach him a lesson that resulted in his death. Is it India where hungry people are treated kindly that prompts people to share their food? If you are so harsh, don't share your food. Why beat them to death?

—Dr J.Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle




