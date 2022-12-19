MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th December 2022

SC's crucial ruling against corrupt babus

A ground reality existent in our society is that corruption has become cancerous anti-social evil suffocating commoners in every nook and corner of the country. Sad reality is that much proclaimed 'Lokpal Bill' envisaging Ombudsman is yet to be implemented which is indicative of hide-and-seek game by authorities and political parties. Seeing corruption as gigantic problem haunting our country, the apex court now held that courts can accept circumstantial evidence in the absence of direct evidence to convict corrupt officials. In fact, even in case bribe is received even without demanding is an offence. In short, the corrupt shall not be allowed to escape the arms of law by cleverly exploiting loopholes.

Jaya Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

BRS prospects appear bright

The prospects of BRS look to be bright at national level and at the same time in Telangana it may not be that good. Basically, the Telangana term has been completely removed from where it has taken up the separate statehood now that sentiment may not work out with BRS. The entry of BRS will certainly make a beginning in securing a few MP seats in other states. In Telangana there is very good scope for Congress and BJP if they plan things in the right order before commencement of next general elections.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

II

KCR made a good statement in New Delhi stating 'Bangaru Bharat' on the lines of 'Bangaru Telangana' while launching a new national national political party, namely Bharat Rastra Samiti or BRS. He developed Telangana very well. KCR wish to develop India like Telangana. Very good, but one has to see how his new party gets some seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The launch of new political party just one year before assembly elections is not a good move by because the voters in Telangana will be demoralised as they think that the CM is concentrating on the national interests rather than the state interests.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

Welfare schemes give clear edge to YSRCP

Telugu Desam Party is leaving no stone unturned to bring out to the public from various platforms about the misrule of YSRCP government. This party is over confident to return to power in the ensuing assembly elections. However, most of the beneficiaries in the state are still favouring Jagan Mohan Reddy only in preference to Naidu despite desparate and negative remarks being passed on YSRCP government in almost all TV debates and press reports. Oldage people are promptly getting pension. This will be Rs 2,750/ from January 2023. Also thousands of rupees are being credited in their bank accounts periodically in the name of new schemes. Vacant lands are being distributed to the eligible ones. They are of the strong opinion that the existing schemes may be withdrawn by the party other than YSRCP. I have practically gathered this information during my sojourn visits to some coastal districts recently. It is apparent on the face of current scenario, a clear edge for a win again for YSRCP.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Blatant injustice to AP on many counts

It refers to "Andhra Pradesh bifurcation issues - revisited" by BJP leader IVR Krishna Rao (Dec 18). Three important controversial issues are to be noted here. First point: bifurcation was most illegally done in Parliament as contended sincerely by former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar. It is true as it was approved by raising hands during power failure (?); second point: Chief Minister of AP at that time N Chandrababu Naidu agreed to a special package in lieu of Special Category Status as the Union government denied SCS despite appeals and as approved during division of states and hence he (TDP) went against BJP in 2019 general elections; third point: YSRCP also failed in convincing the Modi government. Many promises were made for Amaravati by PM during the foundation laying ceremony, but in vain. Unquestionably injustice was done to AP on many other counts.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

India, China, Pak must pursue peace and progress

India, China and Pakistan are wasting time in regular squabbles and fooling themselves in this modern advanced scientific era. All 3 nations have made many big achievements, great scientific applications but mainly 3 big pitfalls are weakening their economy. They are: 1) very large population ii) regular weather extremities destroying assets (and lives too) iii) unpredictable weather playing spoil sport with agriculture, their main occupation. They should join hands to take up jointly constructive activities, clean energy mission etc.

P Vasudeva Rao Sreelekha, Secunderabad