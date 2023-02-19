MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th February 2023

Affinity with rich and aversion to poor

The ruling dispensation has more in its mind to remove all the traces of socialist system than looking into the potential benefits they could offer. The first action of the Central government, immediately after assuming office in 2014, was to remove Wealth Tax. This signalled in clear terms that the focus would be on enriching the rich. Adding more items like salt and garments in the list of GST further helped in understanding the government's affinity to the rich and aversion to the poor and the middle class. It was Five Year Plans that played a crucial role in building up India in many spheres. Calling it a socialist system this government brought it to an end.

Introduction of RTI and Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment guarantee Act are said to be the two jewels of the UPA. Both these Acts had proved to be the best in fulfilling their tasks.The present government is keen in nullifying both these Acts. Efforts are already on to numb the RTI Act.

Budgetary support to rural employments guarantee programme(NREGS) is constantly reduced and now part of the financial burden is being shifted to the already fund-starved States. This is sure to ensure the eventual death of the scheme in a short span if time. The benefit of the scheme could be felt in terms of sustaining demand in Rural India. Doing away with this scheme will not only have it's telling effect on the demands in Rural India but also further increase pressure on cities as most of the victims would move to metros for livelihood.

The decision to shift a sizable part of the financial burden of NREGS is to further increase the dependency of States on the Union government. This increasing vulnerability of States leads to do away with the very federal system.

It is time to analyse and arrive at a decision to choose the further course of this country as already all the incongruous steps have plunged the nation in facing crucial crisis in terms of alarming unemployment, growing imbalance in trade, fast dwindling value of currency and fast growing economic disparity among the people. As such growing despair among the victims may not go without negative social impacts tuning down the rabid ideological push is inevitable now before it becomes too late.

– AGRajmohan, Anantapur

Centre seen to be shielding Adani

The shares of Adani group continue their downward slide despite the assurances doled out by institutions that there is no cause for worry. The SC did the right thing in turning down the names proposed by government in a sealed cover for the committee to probe into the matter. The apex court had asserted that there should be total transparency and sealed covers block such transparency. It rightly pointed out that the other party will remain in total dark if sealed cover is accepted by the court and it will not evoke confidence of investors.

In spite of vociferous protests by opposition inside and outside parliament, the government remained unmoved to constitute a JPC to unravel the facts. Finally, when the court came into picture, it acted like a defiant kid by sending names in sealed cover. This is one of the biggest scandals ever to hit the stock markets and the government's response is not at all giving any confidence to investors. If anything, it is becoming g clear that government is doing everything to shield the tycoon.

– Vinay BhushanBhagwaty, Hyderabad

II

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the Centre's 'sealed cover' suggesting names of experts to examine regulatory changes necessitated by allegations of stock manipulation against Adani group. The Court's intention is twofold: 1. Toprioritise interests of the investor, which is crucial to health of Indian economy; and, 2. To boost confidence of common man in the judiciary. It is well-meant. The Centre has thus far, through silence, vehemently evaded questions that arose in the minds of citizens.Its hesitation to agree on a parliamentary debate on the Adani issue added to concerns of the common man who has invested his lifetime savings in public banks and LIC which are reported to have stakes in stocks of the errant Adani group. Judicial firmness on the issue is indeed confidence-boosting. It has furthered the health of Indian democracy by chiding a seemingly indifferent legislature.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Auto aggregators raking in moolah

Auto aggregators are fleecing the public and the auto drivers.The success of Ola, Uber and Rapido autos is a byproduct of the behaviour of the auto drivers themselves.They refuse to ply on government fixed rates, want double the regular rates, fix the meters to show wrong rates and in many cases refuse to take rides.

Check out the result. The auto aggregators have taken over, are lording the over market and are taking a fat 40% of the ride value as a "fee" and the auto drivers get the government fixed rate.The example is from a recent ride. The total fare came upto Rs 96. The auto driver gets Rs 47 which is exactly 50% of the fare charged.OLA walked away with Rs 38 which is almost 40% and the user pays 10% for wasted health and accident premium. And the travelled distance was a paltry 3.4 km.What a lesson! The auto aggregators are looting both the public and the auto drivers.

But there is a silver lining. If you play by rules, the market respects you. A case in point is Mumbai auto drivers who still ply by meter and they are immensely popular even today.The only convenience that they don't provide, pick you up at your residence.

– DrMAnil Ramesh,Hyderabad

Crux of the matter in campus deaths at IITs

It is quite disconcerting that a dalit student has died of suicide on the campus of Bombay IIT. Such instances have been happening in several other prestigious educational institutions of the country. These incidents cannot be attributed purely to hate crimes by fellow students. There is a need for clarity, open-mindedness and rationale behind discussing such issues, without linking them entirely to socio-caste culture prevailing in some parts of the country, in order to avoid confusion.

I have had several occasions to meet students who have graduated from Madras and Delhi IITs. What I garnered from the interaction is that the majority of students from reserved categories are ill-prepared for the quantum jump in the qualitative education standards that these institutions offer and impart. In short, the students are unable or unprepared for the campus' socio-educational environment to be relegated to background to be in their own group; with little or no interaction with the rest of the students, who are ahead in academics.

The class tests prove vital yardsticks in assessing the students' learning and grasping ability, in which these students prove lacking and fair badly that often results in a sense of inferiority complex – which can be corrected by improved clarification and coaching with the mentor or fellow students – that they seldom do. The aspects of fees and other issues naturally come up in discussions among students; for the general category of students feel remorse over paying more fees than the reserved ones.

Strong ability to interact and communicate with other students must be taught and encouraged as part of soft skills for the students who enter these institutions through quota route. This ultimately and inevitably calls for level playing in terms of not showing any special consideration to ST/ST students in the admission process to these prestigious institutions in which the capable, talented and eligible ones are given seats; accommodating the concerns of other students who are discriminated against for belonging to other categories, not enjoying the luxury of reservation.

– S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Can Modi do a hat-trick?

There is hardly one year left for the next Lok Sabha elections. During this year, semi-final elections are likely to take place in the country.Opposition parties are trying to turn voters to their side on the issues like price-rise and unemployment.Against this backdrop, the pre-election surveys conducted time to time can help to gauge the pulse of the Indian voter.

Of late, the results of survey by the "India Today" magazine have been made out. Accordingly, in the survey the people have tilted in favour of Modi whose credibility as the PM was shown up to be 72% while 53% of Muslims have extolled and were impressed by his dispensation.There are 67% of people who expressed their content for Modi's rule that led to his firm grip in holding power. He gained this kind of credibility especially because of his role in efficiently tackling the pandemic, abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, provision of basic amenities, infusing India's greatness at the world fora and tackling the border issues with Pakistan and China were also some issues which attracted people's appreciation.As regards the economic front, India now ranks first in growth rate among all nations.

However, people of all sections are tormented over price-rise, unemployment, escalating petrol, diesel and cooking gas rates. It is good to know that Modi's rule is devoid of scams.

It remains to be seen in what way the Modi government can come out unscathed in the recently surfaced Adani scam and the BBC controversy which have stirred a hornet's nest in the political circles. It is a million dollar question whether BJP has any chance to win in the elections by playing a hat trick.

– Bh InduSekhar, Hyderabad

Stay strong during examinations time

As the exams are fast approaching, the fear of examinations is catching up with the students of all classes including X and XII for those preparing for the finals. This is a crucial time as they all prepare in earnest to get good marks. As they all prepare for months now, the hard work really pays off if they are focussed and determined. Exams are stressful and don't the pressure catch up with you. Keep a positive attitude and belief in yourself. You have the knowledge and the skills to excel in these exams and so trust in your abilities and don't let any negative thoughts catch up with you. Remember to take breaks and take care of yourself during this time, as your well-being and success in the examination is of utmost importance in your career. Your dedication and hardwork are really remarkable and needs to be appreciated. We are all confident that you achieve the desired results with creditable marks. We would like to see you achieve greater things in life. So stay focussed and good luck to you.

– CKSubramaniam, Mumbai

Perils of Nitrogen

Nitrogen is an abundant element in the Earth's atmosphere. It makes the sky blue, forms the foundation of proteins in our bodies and helps make soils rich.

Still, redundant nitrogen in the terrain in a reactive form – which comes from the use of synthetic diseases, the discharge of wastewater or the combustion of fossil energies – is a hazard, contaminating land, water and air. It also exacerbates climate change and depletes the ozone subcaste, which is eventually recovering.

When the vacuity of nitrogen composites exceeds consumption by shops, redundant nitrogen gets into the terrain, frequently filtering into submarine ecosystems. Formerly there, it can beget a rapid-fire increase of poisonous algae, known as algal blooms, which deplete oxygen in water and can produce littoral dead zones affecting aquatic life. Nitrogen pollution is the most influential global motorist of mortal- made biodiversity decline after niche destruction and the emigration of hothouse feasts.

When nitrogen in its active form, similar as in fertiliser, is exposed to soil, microbial responses take place that release nitrous oxide. This gas is 300 times more potent at warming the atmosphere than carbon dioxide. It also remains active in the atmosphere for further than 100 times.

High situations of nitrate in drinking water can also increase the threat of cancer inadults.According to Reports, nitrogen costs the global frugality between US$ 400 billion and US$5 trillion annually when taking into account its impact on mortal health and ecosystems.

– Vijaykumar HK, Raichur

Nature-human connect fading



The connect between humans and nature is slowly being eroded. Why do humans like to spend time at beaches or in the forests? It's because of the healing properties of nature. Spending time in natural surroundings restores and refreshes the human spirit which suffers after spending long hours in artificially lit cubicles and offices. We have forgotten the sounds of the songs of the birds or the music of the rustle of leaves and the lapping of waves or the gurgle of the brooks.

Children today are smarter and can operate electronic devices with consummate ease. But they cannot identify the trees, snakes and birds. For many a snake is a snake is a snake without being able to distinguish the staggering diversity of snakes. Instead of all those studies about environment which do not amount to much, children must be taught to identify the trees and leaves. Or even how one mango breed is different from another. This could establish some reconnect between humans and nature.

Humans have lost the ability to be in tune with the changing faces of nature. It is either too hot or too cold. The use of air conditioners has eroded the capacity of the body to withstand heat. Infants today cannot sleep without the hum of the fan. Humans must understand that they are only a part of nature, not the masters of nature. The connect between humans and nature is now tenuous at best. We must act before it breaks. Soon it would be too late to do anything about it.

– Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Promote interest in innovation, research

We wholeheartedly applaud President DroupadiMurmu's remarks recently that India has the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world, and she urged all educational institutions, particularly universities and technical educational institutions, to fully capitalize on this fact and to support and encourage their students' research and innovation. According to the President, their efforts would significantly aid India's goal of becoming a world leader in innovation and technology. She made these remarks during her address at the 10th convocation of BabasahebBhimraoAmbedkar University here. It is acknowledged that if research is supported there, a large and diverse nation like India will develop into a stronger global knowledge center. Therefore, the best method to attract that critical mass of intellectuals and scholars is to promote a scientific research culture. In addition, scientific research has a significant role in stimulating social and economic innovation by generating novel insights, abilities, and perspectives that are essential for the nation's technical advancement and economic prosperity.

– Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Sonorous…sweet-sounding

I like to extend a few lines on what is decoratively described on marvellous, melodious, melancholic and eternal angelic voice of Ghantasala published in Readers' Pulse (Feb 12). This is the centenary year of this short lived mortal in age but living immortally in the memories of Tollywood world. Highlighting the greatness and sweetness of this stentorian singer to any height is surely too little. He is not only a singer but there is a vast indescribable acting in his intonation to suit the performance of actors on the screen. Both legendary actors NTR and ANR on several platforms wholeheartedly expressed that more than fifty percent of success of their movies can be attributed to Ghantasala. He simplified and shortened the lengthy ragas in reciting poems.

Ghantasalais also known as one of the best music composers and lent nearly one hundred movies and sung more than ten thousand film and private songs. He composed a song "vuhalugusagusa lade" in Soudamini raga first time in 'Bandipotu' film that none touched it till then. No exaggeration to say that devotees drench in his devotional numbers. Famous Carnatic vidwanMalladiSuribabu wrote in a vernacular newspaper sometime ago that even Brahma cannot create such a sonorous voice again like Ghantasala and similar vivacious opinion was expressed by PendyalaNageswara Rao, a renowned musician. Maestro Ilayaraja also accepted that he cannot give all hits of his films like Ghantasala.

Effervescent tune is more vital than lyric as ear hears but the soul enjoys it. Chanting slokas from Bhagavad Gita with its meanings is a magnum opus in his musical life. Conclusively and stoutly to say this veteran and versatile is second to none by any means in any era past, present and also future.

– N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad