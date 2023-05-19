MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th May 2023

US bid to stoke Hindu-Muslim unrest

The 2022 report on international religious freedom by the United States state department claims to have dealt with the status of religious freedom, policies violating religious belief and practices of groups, religious denominations and individuals. It may cause unnecessary differences between Indian Muslims and Hindus. The US is poking its nose in the other countries’ internal affairs which is against the international laws. The report touched many incidents which happened in the country during the last one year, where Muslims were involved. I hope the Indian government would give a befitting reply to the US government.

Pavitra Yamuna, Hyderabad

Shun films that spread hate

The article ‘The Kerala Story- Hate Speech or Love Speech?’ by Major Namrata Dhasmana is one-sided. It is fact that the industry of terrorism is manifesting and getting globalised. But the films like ‘Kashmiri Files’ and ‘Kerala Story’ intend to show Muslims as villains and dreaded terrorists. In Kashmiri Files, history was twisted and only half truth is told. It depicted unfortunate events and made it a propaganda film. ‘The Kerala Story’ makers claimed to unearth the story of 32,000 Muslim women missing in Kerala who are purportedly forced or lured into conversions and later joining the Islamic State. When people questioned them, they cut the number from 32000 to mere three. That itself shows the hollowness of producers of the film. The ‘Tippu Sultan,’ ‘The Bengal Files,’ ‘The Razzakkar Files’ are under production. We need films that allay and heal wounds and not make citizens intolerant.

Zeeshan, Kazipet.

Avoid consumption of artificial sugars

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently advised against the use of non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) for weight control and reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases. These sweeteners can be commonly found in manufactured foods and beverages, but they are not present in naturally occurring sugars found in fruits or unsweetened food and drinks. The organization emphasizes that NSS should not be used as a means to reduce body weight or manage health risks. Rather, people should focus on adopting lifelong healthy eating patterns, consuming foods with naturally occurring sugars, and selecting unsweetened options. By doing so, individuals can enhance their overall health and well-being while reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Ocean warming waiting to play havoc

Scientists are concerned that recent rapid warming of the world’s oceans will contribute to global warming. This summer, the global ocean surface temperature reached a new high. It has never warmed up this quickly. Scientists are baffled as to why this has occurred. However, they are concerned that, when combined with other weather events, the global temperature could reach a concerning new level by the end of next year, according to scientists. Warmer oceans can kill off marine life, lead to more extreme weather and raise sea levels. According to a study, the Earth has accumulated nearly as much heat in the last 10 years as it did in the previous 40 years, with most of the extra energy going into the oceans.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

II

It is distressing to note that the UN has warned that chances for global warming reaching the dangerous level of 1.5 degree rise by 2027 is 66%. Man-made green house gas emissiond and Elno phenomenon hiking temperature of seas is prime reason for reaching speedily such stage. Accordingly, chances for severe summer season is 98%. In fact, despite convening various global Summit on Environment, follow-up by countries is lagging. Drastic reduction in carbon emission is the need of the hour.

B V Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Good decision by Congress in Karnataka

The Karnataka story has ended on a happy note after four days of sizzling heat generated by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar who are contended with sharing power of CM’s seat for two years by the former and rest three years by the latter who is to hold as Dy CM under Siddaramaiah. The entire dramatic episode unfolds once again the failing unity and integrity in Congress party which will be a point for canvassing by other parties in hustings. Already BJP and BRS in Telangana addressed the public and party cadre not to get perturbed with Karnataka verdict, an exclusive one on its own political and people orientation.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

II

The power sharing formula is expected to work in Karnataka in this five-year tenure where DK Shiva Kumar will also have chance to become Chief Minister for some period of time. Sonia Gandhi took an excellent decision in making Siddaramaiah as the CM of Karnataka. Congress and its allies will definitely form the government at the center in the 2024 loksabha elections.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad