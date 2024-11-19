MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th November 2024

PM Modi keeping off while Manipur burns

“The ethnic violence in Manipur has been ongoing for almost two years and mob attacks on MLA houses, government officials are going on daily (Hans India dt 18-11-24). It’s indeed high time for Prime Minister Modi to spare some time to settle burning issues within the country first, particularly Manipur, before going abroad to settle international issues. Opposition parties are also urging the PM to visit Manipur and stop bloodshed.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Minorities’ fate hinges on Dissanayake

The recent win of the JVP-NPP alliance in Sri Lanka calls into doubt the nation’s future ethnic makeup. Can President Dissanayake’s government properly resolve minority populations’ long-held issues while still upholding economic stability? Will the alliance’s victory lead to real changes, or will it merely alter current power dynamics? As Sri Lanka undergoes this transformational time, the world’s nations as a whole, more especially India, require to be active and more attentive.

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai (Bihar)

It’s advantage Mahayuti in Maha

Sub: Editorial – Maha battle fluid: All keep their finger crossed (Nov. 18). People are very satisfied about the performance of the Mahayuti government as it focused on development and progress. The agricultural sector is also looking forward to bumper crops of soybean and onion cultivation. The Aghadi government was constantly at fault finding the Centre at every point. The Congress is barely in the picture. The clash between NCP Pawar and Ajit Pawar is definitely in favour of the latter as the state has not seen any worthwhile performance by the Shiv Sena and NCP combine in the state.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

In view of the faction-ridden regional parties (viz. Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party); and as the Congress lacks state level leadership, as of now it is BJP calling the shots in poll campaign in Maharashtra. Add to this malady, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s untimely statement that, ‘while declaring freebies, political parties should keep the state budgetary aspect in mind’, put the MVA candidates in disarray. The unexpected winning of 31 Parliamentary seats by MVA last time was mainly due to the swing of minority votes, which served an eye opener to the right wing voters. So, ‘Batenge tho katenge factor’ this time may add advantage to the BJP.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Pollsters and media are not overt in their views on Maharashtra poll outcome in the wake of Haryana poll outcome that favoured the BJP. The no guessing game on their part will help the voters apply their mind in choosing an eligible candidate. But, all said and done, the outcome of the Maha poll is going to be a decisive one, despite a multipolar contest between MVA and Mahayuti – Udhav Sen v/s Shinde Sana, in favour of BJP. This is because of Mahayuti government’s several welfare measures, among which ‘Ladli Bahin’ is the most popular that touches upon the lives of 40% or more women that would prove decisive.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Toilets stand for our dignity

The World Toilet Day (November 19) was initiated by World Toilet Organization in 2001, and made an official UN observance since 2013. The theme this year is ‘Sanitation for Peace.’ Sanitation is a human right. It protects dignity and transforms lives, especially of women and girls. Toilets are platform for progress by protecting our health and safety. Governments must ensure that sanitation and water services are resilient, effective, accessible to everyone and shielded from harm. More investment and better governance of sanitation are critical for a fairer, more peaceful world.

Let’s have proper toilet facilities for protecting our own dignity and health.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar