MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st January 2022

Let's wish for a healthy, safe 2022!

As we step into the New Year in the march of time we are in a ruminative mood. The whole world has been preoccupied with the Covid-19 pandemic since its outbreak two years ago. The continuing saga of the pandemic makes the biggest story of our time. We are profoundly affected by the pandemic; it has taken a heavy toll on us and it has made us acutely aware of the uncertainty of life and we are made to experience the existential pain with even greater intensity.

There is no one who has not had to grieve the death of someone close and dear to him or her – a close or distant relative, a friend, a classmate, a colleague, or a neighbour. Science has come to the rescue of humankind and saved many lives. Scientific inputs have gone into the making of the vigorous response to the pandemic.

True, the human body is fragile and vulnerable. But then to make up for it the human spirit is indomitable. It is this spirit that will see us through this difficult time. Apart from the coronavirus and its variants including Omicron, a major challenge we have to address here and now is the global phenomenon of climate change; we have to do it before it becomes too late to adapt to the changed climate and survive.

As we enter the New Year, we don't know what life holds in store for us. We have our differences, but we should not place them over our common humanity or fight over them affecting human relationships or causing loss of life.

Politics, religion, laws and ideology should be for man and not the other way round. It is a self-evident truth that we live in an imperfect world. Still we can make the world a better place by our individual and collective efforts.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

TS shows intent in tackling Omicron

The T S Director of public health has really to be appreciated for his assertive statements in the media for the past around 2 years on the outbreak of Covid wave in the state. His recent statement on Omicron infections in the country on the whole and TS in particular 'Mask or Omicron ' is another such example literally almost meaning a ' do or die ' battle to prevent tremendous multiplication of the new strain in our state.

It is really seen since around two years that the state has always kept up people's wisdom in following Covid appropriate behaviours at all points of time without coercion at any point of time as on date. But it is to be understood that any mutual respect will be nice if people also voluntarily follow all guidelines everywhere honestly and meticulously. Just because New Year celebrations are allowed as per rules in the state, it doesn't mean that we can be ' irresponsible '. inviting Omicron to land a death blow on us.

After all, we cannot invite a ' total lockdown ' once again as was done earlier by our carefree attitudes. It is high time that let us all be optimistic now in inviting a ' new peaceful 2022 year ' throwing away the ' old disastrous 2021 year 'from the root level.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Musical stairs to enjoy and keep fit

Kochi's MG Road metro rail station is now the favourite haunt for passengers especially music lovers as the station became one of the first in the state and the nation to install musical stairs or ' piano stairs ' as it is lovingly called'.

The speciality of these staircase is that music is created when people use these stairs! People can hope and climb and jump to produce music, in fact anybody can create music! A real music buff and those who know music can even compose tunes with the help of these stairs . The staircase and it's steps are painted in such a manner that all the notes and keys can be seen .

The beauty of the musical staircase is that in addition to music it can joyfully be used as a physical activity too. Climbing the steps up and down to create music helps one to enjoy melody and also keep fit.

A group of young engineers supported by Kochi metro are the brains behind such an initiative which has already become a major attraction of the metro city of God's own country. Through this the Kochi Metro hopes an increase in metro users and help them not only to lure the public and make them ride the public transport system but also give the public time for some enjoyment. Truly, in a fast paced life such enterprises do help people to create and enjoy music after all what is life without a little bit of melody and music!

M Pradyu, Kannur