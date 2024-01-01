MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st January 2024

Telangana has a friendly govt in place

The year 2023 was a lesson to all the political parties and the voters will teach lessons if anything is in excess in exercising power. People in general could see in Telangana a friendly government where they could meet their Chief Minister without any kind of hurdles. Earlier it used to be an impossible task. The fourth estate also could find its wings and feeling and breathings of fresh air in Telangana State. It is the people and the press who should realise the importance of freedom and should utilise it in projecting genuine and relevant issues and should act by giving positive and constructive suggestions to run better governance in the state.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

Care for seniors interests in 2024

The year is opening up for the welfare of senior citizens in a big way. First of all, the health sector needs to be streamlined for the benefit ofsenior citizens. Free medical services should be offered to seniors with low premium insurance policies in view of high hospitalization expenses. Again, the travel plans are upset as the costs of tickets are highly priced because concessions are withdrawn even for train journeys. Many measures for the welfare of seniors are found wanting and a monthly pension needs to be considered for the living at an old age. Wishing you Happy New Year 2024.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai

Summer to see mother of all poll battles

For a country that has a huge appetite for politics and cricket, the line-up for the next 12 months looks promising. Elections are scheduled in seven states and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. And then there is the mother of all battles slated for the summer of 2024 - the world’s largest elections with over a billion eligible voters exercising their franchise to elect a new government in New Delhi. 2024 will also be a year of many firsts in contemporary Indian politics. Narendra Modi will seek to equal the unbeaten record of three consecutive Lok Sabha wins held by the first Prime Minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

A curious phenomenon in AP politics

Sharmila was going hammer and tongs against the Congress during 2014 and 2019 general elections, and, now all of a sudden, if she has to defend such a discredited party, which was responsible for the politically motivated bifurcation of the State, it would be a herculean task to convince the electorate of AP who saw to it that the divisive Congress was decimated in AP. Nevertheless, Sharmila has age on her side only she has to have patience instead of seeking to gallop and grab power at any cost leaving to wind all ethics. In politics, there are no permanent friends and foes is a saying and she is poised to prove it.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Wear masks at gatherings

Make safety mask wearing compulsory in Ayodhya consecration-type congregations. In fact, at all places (by law) make masks mandatory where any get-together takes places. Better late than never. A life lost cannot be brought back. Let us save the new year, 2024, from corona pandemic claws, by wearing a mask. Make corona safety checks compulsory for all visitors from foreign nations at airports, ports etc. If found positive, put them in isolation i.e., quarantine. Safety first. Health is the greatest wealth. Because it saves varied expenses (on medicine, doctor’s fee, pathological tests, hospitalization charges, travel expenses ... and, above all, suffering).

PV Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

Why are youth desperate to go to US?

The failed attempt of hundreds of Indian youth to illegally migrate into America through the Mexican border is alarming. The reason to take that extreme risk may be a hunt for greener pastures by all means or an adventure of gullible youth misled by fraudulent middlemen. The numbers show that such migrations are on rise these days. The authorities should go to the root of the problem and help the youth from such misadventures.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Make selection of beneficiaries smooth

The TS government received 7.46 lakh applications on the first day itself, for availing benefits under the poll guarantees. The Praja Palana centres witnessed heavy rush, confusion, chaos, and exploitation. Millions of applications are likely to be received by the end of the campaign. It will be time-consuming to process them, as it involves too much of paperwork and the government employees will be bogged down with this work alone for months. Instead, as the ‘White Ration Card’ is the basis, the government, from the list of the holders’ available with it, can shortlist, provisionally, the beneficiaries, then ask for relevant details from them online for final selection.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad