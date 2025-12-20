MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th Dec 2025

Focus on unemployment and civic issues

This has reference to the article ‘The justice delivery crisis: Executive failure not judicial inefficiency ‘ (THI Dec 19). It is often noticed that politicians assure to solve people’s issues and problems in the run up to any elections. There are many perennial problems confronting the country like damaged roads, footpaths, manholes, leaking drainage lines and overflowing roads following rains, among several others.

All these are publicised by the media. Meanwhile, unemployment figures and vacancies in the government and private sectors must be identified and notified without any delay. It will be good if the retirement age is extended. There are many pending projects across the country and each of them can create many jobs. This scenario is nocely mentioned in ‘Jobs for the millions’, a wonderful book authored by former President V V Giri decades back.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

GP polls boost TG Cong image

The outcome of Telangana’s recently concluded gram panchayat elections has reinforced the ruling Congress’s claim of sustained popular support, with modest gains for the BRS, while the aspirations of BJP were dealt a major blow. The rural local body polls covered 12,702 gram panchayats and there was an unusually high voter turnout of 85.30 per cent, including more than 85 lakh women.

In what was a major acceptance of its policies, the Congress-backed candidates won 7,527 gram panchayats outright, with another 808 villages going to Congress rebels, taking the party’s effective tally to 8,335 panchayats. The BRS and BJP managed to win 4,221 panchayats or about a third of the total. The results proved that public support for the Congress government has remained consistent since the party came to power in 2023.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Traffic jams can be averted in Hyd

This has reference to the spate of traffic jams at almost all centres in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. This is worst around Hitec city, an ordeal faced by two-wheelers, cars, shared buses and autos.

A solution could be in introducing a shift system in offices around the vicinity. It should be so formulated that the total working hours will not be disturbed nor reduced. This will certainly reduce traffic jams in the zone by significant levels. Of course, the employees can travel by metro trains or go for car-pooling.

Gudipati Shanti Priya, Secunderabad-11

Bravo K’taka for banning hate speech

Congrats to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, which became the first state in the country, for passing a law banning hate speech. Every state should take cue and emulate it. We need to live a life of ‘good words and deeds’ and cultivate the ‘live and let live’ attitude.

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad-61

Master sculptor Ram Sutar leaves behind timeless legacy

In the demise of legendary Indian sculptor Ram V Sutar the nation has lost one of its greatest master sculptors. Fondly revered as ‘the Michael Angelo of India’ and ‘the Statue man’, Sutar created some of the greatest statues of global fame and gave Indian sculpture global recognition. An alumnus of Sir J J School of Art in Mumbai, his work shot to prominence as the chief sculptor of the 182m Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

His other masterly acts include the statue of Mahatma Gandhi seated in a meditating pose, at the Parliament complex, Dr B R Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Maharashtra, which all showcase the master sculptor’s ‘magical skill’ and attention to detail. Recipient of several prestigious honours, including Padma Bhushan, he has groomed and mentored many young sculptors. The master is no more but his name and his countless creations shall remain immortal and stand as towering inspirations to future generations.

M Pradyu, Kannur