Blaze at Banjara Hills eatery, no casualties confirmed

Hyderabad restaurant fire broke out at Southern Mirchi restaurant on Road No 3 in Banjara Hills on Tuesday afternoon causing panic among the staff and customers present at the restaurant.

Smoke was seen emanating from the kitchen section of the hotel at around 10 am after which fire sparked at the restaurant.

Employees informed the Fire department on noticing smoke. A team of firefighters from Film Nagar fire station reached the spot within minutes and controlled the fire.

Fire officials said short circuit could have been one of the reasons for the fire.

No casualties were reported and damage was minimized due to immediate response.

“There was panic created among the guests and staff. Thick smoke was engulfing the whole building. We immediately evacuated all the guests out of the hotel. Many guests had reached down on the ground floor when our team members arrived,” he added. Fire tenders were sent from Jubilee Hills Fire Station to the hotel and fire was brought under control in two hours.

In a statement Park Hyatt said, restaurant fire Banjara Hills was seen from the steam sauna room. “The situation was quickly contained by our emergency response team and there were no injuries. The safety and security of our guests and employees is our highest priority. We strive to provide a safe and welcoming experience by ensuring measures like these are in place.