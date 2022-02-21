MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st February 2022

No clear front-runners in Punjab

The changing scenario in Punjab election is rather interesting and much enervating. The age-old party is holding the power there, but the recent developments there and the way it was dealt by the high command all put paid the party's hopes and a hung assembly is on the cards after all the recent development. The AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal has mounted a massive fight in the State which has been the most receptive to the party so far after Delhi. However, again internal squabbles over an alleged pro-Khalistani separatist stance threatens to affect its vote base. The outcome of BJP's experiment of teaming up with former CM Capt (retd) Amarinder Singh will also be closely watched.

M R Jayanthi, Mumbai

A million-dollar question

"Will KCR invite Jagan, Babu to join Front?" (Feb. 17). It is a million-dollar question, and a relevant one at that, in KCR's effort to form a third front to take on the BJP. But the fact remains that TRS has come a long way in Telangana, antagonising other regional political parties whose roots were firm in the state, once upon a time. What cannot be forgiven is the reality that KCR has ensured, working overtime to root out these regional parties by threat and inducement, in ensuring a monolithic party to be in place in Telangana, to pose no threat to political survival of his family. KTR on the other hand is sending veiled threats to BJP to back out from making further inroads in the state, which is unacceptable as people will now make sure in choosing a party which can deliver.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Kerala Guv proves he is no rubber stamp

Governor of Kerala is criticised by opponents that he is precipitating a constitutional crisis, but a strong message from him is that he is not merely a rubber stamp ever. As constitutional executive head of state, he rightly questioned peculiar scheme in Kerala alone being illogical practice of making political appointments to ministers' personal staff eligible for pension after a very brief period. He is going to complain to CAG about such peculiar scheme existent in Kerala alone, plundering state exchequer while teeming lakhs of unemployed are suffocating. The Governor validly observed that whole episode is an anti-constitutional abuse of people's money which must be ended altogether.

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Supremacy of uniform over faith

The hijab issue is before the high court of Karnataka, which ordered that till final orders are issued the Muslim girls should not insist on wearing the hijab and Hindu students shoudn't wear saffron scarfs. That is a fair decision. In 2003 judgement of Bombay HC Bharat Educational Society was dragged to the court on the hijab issue, the court ruled that hijab wearing can't be claimed as a fundamental right and upheld the decision of the institute. In 2016 the CBSE imposed dress code was challenged by the Muslim girl in Kerala high court. The court ordered that individual right is subservient to the collective institutional right. In 2018 another girl approached the court when the Left Front government of Kerala disallowed wearing of hijab in the Student Police Cadet programme organised in the institutes. The court has not interfered.

Dr Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

Caring for toddlers

"Engage your toddlers indoors."(THI, Feb 20) When a newborn arrives, parents should make arrangements to accommodate him/her with new resolutions. They may be like what space should be given to the newborn, keeping surroundings of the room . We hear some rich parents come out with a new toy room for them. Till they attain the age of four, there are stages of growth - each is marked by different physical growth accompanied by motor, mental skills. These stages should be observed and taken care of thoroughly. In this article, some good suggestions are recorded. Some activities should be assigned to them. When they perform, rating should be given to them. In general, 0-4 years children, are energetic and activity prone. They should be taken care of by the adults, not by their siblings. Similarly, the first-class teacher in the school can be a trained graduate instead of a diploma-trained. As parents, they should use language that helps them meet academic pursuits, prompt them to go to school.

Dr G Mary Sunanda, BRAOU, Hyderabad