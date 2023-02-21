MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st February 2023

UN must work on Ukraine peace

US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion which Moscow described as a 'special military operation' and sought to justify saying it was needed to stop Western expansionism came as a huge display of support to Ukraine by the US and a reaffirmation of its 'unwavering commitment Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity.' It was a significant development that would have geopolitical ramifications. It is feared that the new US military aid package worth $500 million and new sanctions against firms supplying arms and ammunition to Russia to be announced by the Biden administration soon signal the prolongation of the war. War is predicated on a wanton disregard for human life. A peace plan brokered by the UN has now become imperative to avert death and destruction caused by war.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

National Akademi honour for Garimella



It is really a very happy news that Garimella Bala Krishna Prasad garu has been recognised by the Central Sangeet Nataka Akademi for receiving its award because Garimella has deservedly devoted his entire life in the classical music area especially in worshipping and praising Lord Venkateswara Swamy with immense devotion. The propagation of Annamacharya Kritis is mainly due to M S Subbalakshmi garu, Balamurali Krishna garu and others with GBKP taking up the lead subsequently. Composing Swara Kalpana to around a 1,000 sankeertanas in 200 ragas creating his own swaras in some keertanas is the greatest achievement this dedicated disciple of Venkateswara Swamy received. Definitely but for Sri Garimella, the increasing interest to sing Annamayya kritis by young generation as well as the old generation would not have been there which itself is a big service and record of this greatest and a very modest musician of Telugus.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Several fronts out to wreck India



It is not at all surprising that personated and poisonous individuals like George Soros, and several dedicated and focussed organisations falling under Christian and Islamist groups are out to wreck India. They are unable to endure and digest India's growth and development story for the past several years since the BJP-led NDA government came to power in the country, with a massive mandate of peace loving and nationalist Indians. The minorities in the country should see through these diabolic designs of these foreign entities that are jackal under goats' skin.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai.

Apropos "Many fronts that targeted India are linked to George Soros," (THI, Feb 20). George Soros' interest in India is long and rumoured to be prodded by pro-Pakistan, anti-Russia elements of America's Deep State. It is clear from his recent proclamations that the spectacular rise of the nation under Narendra Modi and guided by Hindutva troubles him. Soros wants to overturn the repeated and resounding verdict of Indian democracy by creating chaos from the streets to the stock markets. Funding and involvement of his Open Society Foundation (OSF) in anti-CAA and anti-farm laws protests have been reported widely. He is mistaking a civilisational revival for narrow nationalism and waging a war against an idea which does not exist. He is also up against a leadership core like Modi, who does not act under provocation. This is another war Soros has already lost.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Opposition unity still a mirage



After Bihar Nitish Kumar deciding to throw his hat for the PM post in 2024 elections created a furore in Congress circles. It is still putting up a brave face that no alliance in the opposition can be possible and successful without the Congress, indicating its arrogance Uneasy over Nitish's statement but welcoming his decision nevertheless came with subtle jibes, reminding opposition once again that Congress needs no certificate to take a lead in opposition unity. Finally, in order to put an end to remarks of Congress, Nitish Kumar came out: "I have no personal wish to lead the country except seeing a change of rule at the centre." Time will only tell how far the so-called opposition unity would be fruitful or not.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Bandi Sanjay must stop hate speeches



BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay's recent threats that if his party is voted to power, they will demolish the domes of the newly built Telangana secretariat as they reflect the culture of the Nizams are foolish and reek of arrogance. One leader says he will demolish Secretariat while another says he will demolish Pragathi Bhavan. People of Telangana vote for development not for those who talk of breaking and demolishing and dividing people.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet