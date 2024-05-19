Whisper teaches young girls – Periods ka matlab healthy hai aap!

Whisper’s Keep Girls In School (KGIS) program is a vital initiative addressing the early onset of menstruation among young girls in India. With girls experiencing their first periods as early as 8 years old, it’s crucial to provide them with the necessary education and support to navigate this natural biological process. The statistics speak volumes, with an estimated 26 million girls at risk of dropping out of school due to a lack of period education and access to menstrual products.

In regions like Karnataka, where sanitary napkin penetration remains relatively low, initiatives like Whisper’s are invaluable in bridging the gap in menstrual hygiene education and accessibility to menstrual products. By reaching out to both schoolgirls and mothers, Whisper’s program not only empowers young girls with knowledge about periods but also fosters an environment where discussions about menstruation are normalized, dispelling myths and taboos surrounding this topic.

Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer at Publicis Groupe – South Asia, emphasizes the importance of early education about menstruation. By targeting young girls at a crucial age and providing them with age-appropriate information, Whisper aims to empower not just the girls themselves but also their parents and educators, creating a supportive ecosystem conducive to open discussions about periods.

Girish Kalyanaraman, Vice President & Category Leader at Procter & Gamble, underscores the evolving landscape of period biology and the need for proactive education. Whisper’s annual outreach to thousands of schools across India, coupled with its donation initiatives, ensures that more girls have access to menstrual products and the knowledge to manage their periods effectively, thereby reducing the likelihood of school dropout due to menstruation-related issues. Overall, Whisper’s KGIS program serves as a beacon of hope in the journey towards menstrual equity in India. By challenging stigma, providing education, and fostering empowerment, Whisper is not just keeping girls in school but also paving the way for a more inclusive and informed society.