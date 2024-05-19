AP students top TS EAPCET

Hyderabad: Candidates performances in Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 result which released on Saturday . Where in Engineering stream the pass percentage has decrease by 6.65 per cent whereas in Agriculture and Pharmacy stream there has been an increase by 3.32 per cent from last year.

According to the officials, compare from last two years there has been slight decline in overall percentage in Engineering stream, as this year it is around 74.98 per cent, in 2023 it was 80.33 per cent and in 2022 it was 80.41 per cent. In contrast, in Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, there has been a slight improvement, in 2024-89.66 per cent, 2023-86.31 per cent and 2022 -88.34 per cent.

A total of 2,40,618 students appeared for the Engineering test and 74.98 per cent qualified. Out of 91,633 candidates who took the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream (AP) test 89.66 per cent were qualified. Once again girls outshined boys in both streams. Girls recorded a qualifying percentage of 90.18 in the A&P stream, while the boys got 88.25 per cent. Similarly, 75.85 girls qualified in Engineering stream as against 74.38 per cent of boys.

While releasing the results on Saturday, Principal Secretary to Government (Education department)Telangana , Burra Venkatesham said, ‘the government would shortly announce the admission counselling schedule and academic calendar. The process of granting affiliation to private engineering colleges is underway and would be completed before the web counseling and also there is enough seats will be available in the engineering programmes.

Toppers in Agriculture and Pharmacy stream

In the A&P stream Aloor Praneetha from Andhra Pradesh secured first rank with 146.4 marks followed by N Radha Krishna from Andhra Pradesh stood second with 145.4 marks and Gaddam SHRI Varshini from Telangana stood third with 145.2 marks. Whereas in the A &P stream, in the top 10, 3 female students are in top 10 list.

Toppers in the Engineering stream

In the Engineering stream, Sativada Jyothiraditya from Srikakulam bagged the first rank with 155.63 marks followed by Golla Lekha Harshaa form Kurnool stood second with 152 marks and Rishi Shekher Shukla from Hyderabad , Telangana stood third with 150 marks. The 10 toppers included only one girl, Dhanukonda Srindihi of Andhra Pradesh, who secured a tenth position with 141 marks in the Engineering stream.