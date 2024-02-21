MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st February 2024

Action against Paytm a warning to startups

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) action against Paytm Payments Bank, barring new deposits and withdrawals citing persistent non-compliance, underscores the regulator’s commitment to ensuring adherence to the law within the fintech sector. This move serves as a stark reminder that regulatory compliance is non-negotiable for lenders and regulated entities operating in the country, particularly in enforcing robust know-your-customer (KYC) checks. Many startups have been in the dock in the past months. The good news is that this cracking of the whip will hopefully see other entrepreneurs comply with the law seriously, which is much-needed for India to hold on to its position as the third-largest startup ecosystem globally.

Nikhil Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Gone, but not silenced

The sudden demise of Alexei Navalny, a relentless voice against President Putin’s regime, casts a long shadow on Russia’s political landscape. He embodied the yearning for transparency and accountability, enduring persecution and poisoning in his fight. While his death leaves a void, his legacy resonates a testament to the enduring spirit of democracy that continues to flicker amidst the tightening grip of authoritarianism.

Mohammad Taukir, Bettiah, Bihar

BJP communalising Sandeshkhali issue

There is no mistaking the intention of pro-BJP media outlets in highlighting Sandeshkhali; it is to canvas support for the BJP in this election time and maximise the seats that it wins. The saddest part is that the BJP looks at the issues of alleged sexual harassment and land gabbing by local thugs from a religious prism. It is quite evident that the BJP is communalising the issues to bridge the gap in vote share between it and the TMC in West Bengal. When it comes to sexual violence against women, the political and religious identities of the perpetrators and victims should not matter; law must take its own course. The victims should get justice without the issue getting mired in politics.

The BJP has not shown the same concern for the tribal women in Manipur and the medal-winning women wrestlers it now shows for the women of Sandeshkhali. Weaning women voters from the TMC appears to be a priority with the BJP. Looked at the issue dispassionately and objectively, Sandeshkhali exemplifies the persistence of dehumanising poverty in parts of our country and the vulnerability of impoverished people to exploitation. The BJP government at the Centre and the TMC government in the state should do what needs to be done to transform the lives of the poor in Sandeshkhali and empower them to defend themselves and their rights. A just social and economic order (and not a nasty slugfest) will improve human development indices and protect women from being subjected to indignities.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

HC verdict vindicates political murders by CPM

The Kerala High Court upholding the life imprisonment awarded to 10 accused for the brutal murder of RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan is a vindication of political murders by the CPM at the behest senior CPM leaders, who are yet to be accounted for, while the court setting aside order acquitting K K Krishnan and Geothi Babu as many more to be accounted for. The involvement of the government is obvious considering top advocates being appointed to plead the case of the alleged killers.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Empowering Choice in Cricket Careers

The BCCI’s proposed mandatory Ranji Trophy participation for contracted players raises concerns. While prioritising red-ball cricket is crucial, forcing players against their will risks resentment and subpar performances. Specialisation, as seen in Will Smeed’s career path, can be a valuable strategy in today’s packed cricket calendar. Instead of threats, open communication and respecting player consent should be the guiding principles. Granting players the freedom to choose their formats, like the recent leave granted to Kohli and Ashwin, would foster a more collaborative and player-centric environment for Indian cricket’s future.

Ibne Farooq, Mumbai

Tuning the childhood

This has reference to the study on ‘ Childhood bullying may spike mental health issues’.The study shall open the minds of the parents and the teachers a lot. All the children are not alike and assessing them frequently is no good . There are several types of outdoor games described and prescribed for the children. With proper guidance and coaching, they tend to practice more. Yoga, walking in nature and helping at home will keep them fit for their academic and extracurricular activities. No need to pamper much nor to blame frequently. Friendly guidance with proper controls keep them cheerful and healthy.

G Murali Mohan Rao, New Bowenpalli, Secunderabad