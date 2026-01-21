MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st January 2026

Evolve a transparent fee framework

This refers to the editorial “Opening Pandora’s box while ‘capping’ fee” (THI Jan 20). The proposal to cap school fee hikes raises valid concerns but also exposes gaps that need careful handling. A flat percentage cap, without first fixing a rational base fee, risks being ineffective and counterproductive. Schools that already charge high fees may continue to do so, while parents see little relief. At the same time, genuine cost pressures faced by institutions cannot be ignored. What is needed is a transparent fee framework, regular audits, and a strong, independent regulatory body with real enforcement powers. Linking revisions to clear norms, infrastructure standards, and inflation indices could balance accountability with sustainability, and restore trust between parents, schools, and the state.

M Barathi, Bengaluru-560076

Implement Edu panel’s suggestions

Apropos your Jan 20 editorial “Opening Pandora’s box while ‘capping’ fee”. The Telangana government’s proposal to cap private school fees at 5-8 per cent biennial hikes is understandable given rising parental complaints, but it risks creating more problems and less solutions. Many schools already struggle with salary commitments, infrastructure costs, and inflation, and arbitrary caps could force quality compromises or hidden charges elsewhere. The Education Commission’s earlier call for a transparent, independent fee regulatory body remains the sensible path forward. Instead of blanket percentage limits, the government should set up such a commission promptly, with clear guidelines, annual CPI-linked reviews, and provisions for schools to seek case-by-case approvals. This would balance affordability with sustainability and avoid endless litigation.

S M Jeeva, Chennai-32

Pvt schools have their own

‘overhead’ issues

Apropos your editorial ‘Opening Pandora’s box while capping fee’. Middle Class parents have trepidations of regular rise in tuition fees, and other incidental expenses for the ward attending private and corporate schools in the country; and Hyderabad is no exception. Generally, parents braze for the situation despite facing hardships in managing the family budget, while ensuring quality education for their children. The well-meaning exercise of the State’s School Education Department proposing a cap of up to eight per cent on tuition fee hikes biennially for private schools is welcome. But, these schools have their own compulsions, unlike government run schools having their yearly budgetary allocations, about which the teachers or the management need not worry – while the situation and scenario in private schools are entirely different, requiring a hike in fees. However, there is a need for a check on the frequent steep hike in fees, warranting governmental interference as an unseen watchdog watching over such developments, albeit not directly interfering till the moment is ripe for course correction.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Annual fee revision sounds pragmatic

Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association insisting on (‘Opening Pandora’s box while capping fee’) revising annual school fees every year, and to be in tune with Consumer Price Index as prevalent in other states is a justified solution to the ongoing fees hike in the state. In fact, this is a fair deal instead of Telangana’s School Education Department’s proposal preferring a cap of up to eight per cent on tuition fee hikes biennially for private and corporate schools in Hyderabad, which amounts to needless highhandedness on part of the government. Better education comes at a cost with the changing scenario in the educational sector, with knowledgeable and qualified teachers, which is the reason why private schools are generally preferred by parents in the prevailing competitive world where quota and reservations reign supreme. Talent and merit of those from the bottom-rung category were never considered, which is the bigger bane.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

An avoidable tragic accident

This refers to “My son struggled in a pit for two hours, people made videos” (THI Jan 20). A multi-tiered approach by authorities, builders, society, and victims is essential to prevent such tragedies- a car plunging into a water-filled pit at a construction site. Authorities must enforce strict safety audits at all construction sites, penalise negligence, and mandate visible warning signs and barricades around hazardous zones. Builders must focus on public safety around every site. Society must cultivate civic responsibility—bystanders should be encouraged to assist rather than record. The media should discourage sensationalism and promote responsible reporting. Victims should stay alert near construction zones. While systemic accountability is vital, individual vigilance can serve as a powerful first line of defence.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad