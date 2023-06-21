MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st June 2023

Hype in PM’s US visit shouldn’t override the purpose

Well-planned exertions to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a big leader during his state visit to the US are perfectly understandable. However, the hype and frenzy surrounding the high profile visit should not obscure its true import. India-US relations vis-a-vis China and defence deals spring to mind as key issues. We need not get the US involved in our territorial disputes with China, thereby we can avoid being used by Washington as a lynchpin in its strategy to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region and on the global stage. We should not let any country fiddle with how we pursue our foreign policy. A foreign policy based on ‘engagement with all and estrangement with none’ will serve us best. It is clear that signing defence deals to the tune of billions of dollars is high on the agenda. India should resist being pushed to seal defence deals to satisfy arms manufacturers in the US; it must strike deals according to its defence needs.

Defence partnership with the US is okay, but it should not be on its terms. Touched by the warmth of the welcome in the US, the Prime Minister should not defer to whatever the Biden administration says. Meanwhile, it is not exactly known whether what is called ‘democratic backsliding’ in India under Modi’s regime will figure in the talks between the two leaders.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press a right step

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 was conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, in recognition of its outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods and it is an enviable achievement. The jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously decided to select Gita Press, Gorakhpur as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize and it is a significant landmark. Gita Press made it possible in promoting the Gandhian ideals of peace and social harmony. The conferment of the Gandhi Peace Prize on Gita Press, on completion of hundred years of its establishment, is recognition of the work done by the institution in serving the society. The institution’s main objective is to promote and spread the principles of Sanatana Dharma, the Hindu religion among the general public by publishing Gita, Ramayana, Upanishads, Puranas, discourses of eminent saints and other character-building books and magazines and marketing them at highly subsidised prices. It is a right step in the right direction to accord the coveted prize.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Bhavani Devi lends new life to fencing in India

A nation with particularly no one to stand and represent at the events like Fencing, CA Bhavani Devi made India proud to reach there. From a no medal finish at the Tokyo Olympic, she had been silently striking to make a podium finish. And finally the day comes, when India finished on podium with bronze medal in fencing at the Asian Championship 2023. The victory made her the first Indian to win a medal in the continental event. Bhavani Devi made India to stand in the sports category where India had complete drought since the beginning of this game. She must be credited for her constant efforts for making India participate and win in the fencing category. Although this game is not much popular in India, unlike Cricket, wrestling and hockey, it is due to her efforts that kids are inspired to take Fencing.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

India must flay Canada’s support to terrorism

Canada’s stand has never been lenient towards India. Like Pakistan, Canada has also been fueling terrorism in India. The Khalistani movement has its roots in Canada only. From the very first those who are spreading unrest in India get strength from there. Canada has expressed its intentions by displaying a tableau of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. An attempt has been made to reminisce about the 1984 riots with this type of incident. The Government of India should strongly oppose this or else it can be a big problem for India.

K Mazhar, Hyderabad