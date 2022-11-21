MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st November 2022

Live-in ties fraught with risk

No crime can be more gruesome than strangling of the young girl Shradha by her lover and chopping her body into 35 pieces. This unfortunate and hair-raising incident should act as an eye-opener and all unmarried girls must understand that a live-in relationship is invariably fraught with dangers. It utterly fails to create any rights and responsibilities that a perfectly valid marriage does. There is absolutely no support from family members and friends and produces a lot of mental agonies, consequently ruination. Although it may not be illicit in the eyes of law but due to lack of commitment, it usually brings downfall.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Blaming women over dress nonsense

It is absurd to say that women are being raped because their dress is provoking men to commit the heinous crime. Do men have right to rape a woman if she wears an attractive dress? Garikapati shouldn't have gone to the extent of saying that every man, including himself, becomes a beast by seeing a woman who wears jeans, T shirts. Instead, he should have said that man should learn to respect woman regardless of her dress. Vedic scholars shouldn't forget their words shouldn't go against the spirit of Indian Constitution and it is their bounden duty to respect law of land and rule of law.

Narne Raveendra Babu, Hyderabad

Violence against women is growing day by day. Nirbhaya case was a wake-up call. Now Sraddha Walker case is another wake-up call. This is worse than the earlier one. Audio visual programmes, by movie, by TV, social networking, video sharing etc., have an impact on the viewers. Hence it is high time to regulate these programmes. When it is not properly done, it is likely that the society may see more shocking incidences in future. Professors, judges, psychology experts and intellectuals should suggest to the government how to prevent violence against women in the society for building a better society.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

Vituperative lingo by Telugu politicos

The political atmosphere in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is polluted with precipitating and abominating utterances which are disturbing the equilibrium of social life. Furious Kavitha, MLC and daughter of CM K Chandrashekar Rao, warned MP of Nizamabad D Arvind that she will slap with shoe for his allegation on her hopping the party. This kind of attitude should be done away with. Andhra Pradesh political environment is no different. Though CM is maintaining quietness, his partymen are ignominiously behaving. General elections are still far away but canvassings resemble as if polls are nearby. It is not intelligible to public as to why the centre is playing a spectator role when law and order is at stake and peaceful atmosphere is disturbed. Why can't Governors jump into action when States are in turbulence?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Need to expose Pak duplicity

Apropos, "PM advocates imposition of cost to countries supporting terrorism," (THI, Nov 19). The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said certain countries are supporting terrorism as part of their foreign policy while others make indirect arguments in its support and block action against terrorists. Modi was referring, obviously, to Pakistan and its unabated fostering of terrorists to be used against India. National Investigation Agency has warned that social media platforms are being used 'for raising finances which are being used in terror activities.' It is clear that Pakistan has not dismantled its terror infrastructure, though it may have been put in the slow mode to exit the FATF grey list. As Modi said, a global effort must be made to combat and demolish institutionalised terror.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

A sign of respect or chamchagiri?

The visuals of a senior bureaucrat touching the feet of KCR went viral recently. He is none other than G Srinivas Rao, the Director of Medical and Health Services. Some justify that he did so because he was overwhelmed that the dream of Kothagudem having a medical college could materialise, courtesy KCR. There are others who allege that this was because of his contemplation to join politics. There were times when touching the feet of elders was considered as a basic necessity in daily life in the form of seeking blessings when someone embarks on their duties, even the normal ones. But somehow this culture of touching the feet over a period of time became a synonym for pandering or chamchagiri in local lingo. But criticism of such gestures by opponents is like devil quoting scriptures.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad