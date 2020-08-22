MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd August 2020

Corporate hospitals don't value human lives

Any institution or person committing a crime is a criminal, nothing less or nothing more. While dealing with a crime, community angle should not come in the way of inquiry. It is ridiculous that certain people are playing the cast card to dilute or divert the severity of crimes. In the Vijayawada fire accident issue, all misappropriations made by the hotel and hospital authorities came to limelight. Instead of giving moral support and strength to the Covid-19 patients, corporate hospitals are encashing their weakness and fleecing them by offering treatment at exorbitant rates. Only it is a tip of the iceberg, if the present enquiry team digs deep into the details, we can come to know the real depth of the crime. How long this type of activities have been continuing in the same hospital, whether the government is conducting regular checks to control this type of anomalies in all other corporate hospitals in our country are some of the questions that need answers.

B Venkatareddy, Vijayawada, AP

Create job opportunities

The proposal of setting one National Recruitment Agency for conducting a common test for various Central posts is welcome. It sets free the jobseekers from many avoidable hurdles and inconveniences like multitude of tests, interviews and related expenses. Though it is not related to the central posts, the Centre should address the problem of raising nativity issues in employment by some State governments. The unemployment levels have been already high in India, pegging at forty years high even before pandemic set in. The ongoing pandemic has worsened the unemployment menace further. Besides making the recruitment process easier, the government should raise the opportunities. Apart from filling the backlog posts, it should create many more to help the helpless youth at this juncture.

Dr D V G Sankararao, MIMS, Nellimarla,

Vizianagaram, AP

Social equality must for economic progress

This is with reference to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the eve of 73rd Independence Day where he said several global firms were looking at India as a major investment destination, which reflected in the robust inflow of FDI's last financial year. He further asserted that the Covid-19 pandemic cannot halt country's march towards self-reliance and presented a broad outline for spurring India's growth in diverse sectors. But, even after passing of seven decades of Independence, several questions remain unanswered and social, economic justice as enshrined in Constitution of India is still a distant dream for millions of citizens in the country. Major challenges remain on the economic front and in providing adequate and quality healthcare, education for all, food, sanitation and drinking water. The UNDP estimates the total financial requirement for India to reach Sustainable Development Goals-4 by 2030 is 2258 billion dollars, which for the years 2017-30 averages 173 billion dollars per year, for exceeding the current Budget of 76.4 billion dollars a year for education. The government has to pool up all of its resources to reach the desired goals in the wake of heralding a new chapter by introducing New Education Policy-2020 with a focus on universalising access from early childhood to higher education, integrating over 2 crore schoolchildren. The incidence of absolute poverty, which has been falling since 1972, has increased to 30%. To promote new India at the global level as outlined by the Prime Minister on the historic occasion, it is very much expedient to remove the inequalities and to improve the capabilities of the masses as well as their wellbeing by expanding productive employment opportunities. Further, expanding the quality of basic health and education for all is very much imperative. Evolution of true democracy is not possible if we are not prepared to hear the other side. Therefore, to create new India as asserted by the Prime Minister and to hold the head high, the government should wipe out every tear from every eye with Atmanirbhar Bharat in the days to come.

Gudipati Laxmi Narsaiah, Jail Road,

Visakhapatnam, AP