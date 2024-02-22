MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd February 2024

SC verdict: A slap in the face of BJP

In order to render justice, the Supreme Court invoking the special power granted to it under Article 142 of the constitution, declared finally the joint AAP-Congress candidate Kuldeep Kumar winner of Chandigarh’s mayor election. It is not only a slap in the face of BJP but also a reminder to all political parties not to mislead the court for wrongful gains which goes against public justice. As the returning officer Anil Masih was found guilty of “serious misdemeanor” by the court, the bench rightly made out a case to proceed against Masih for contempt of lawful authority of public servants for offences against public justice and offences relating to documents given in evidence. All in all, this should serve as a lesson to others not to mislead the court with false or tampered documents for wrongful gains in future.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

This refers to the report “SC Plays with EC Bat, ‘hits BJP for a six” (21 Feb). If I am not mistaken, this is the first time counting of results has happened inside court and it is not only shameful for the party in power and also our democracy which is propagated as the mother of democracy across the world. What is more shocking after AAP failed to get interim relief from HC, when they made an appeal to SC, the BJP leadership after realising that there is no scope for escape from the apex court managed to lure three AAP councilors to their side. Is this how they want to win and defeat a weak alliance? Moreover, the presiding officer nominated by the BJP may not have acted in this manner on his own; we will never get to know who is behind the presiding officer who has been asked to give an explanation.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

The Supreme Court has undone the unfair election of mayor of Chandigarh and declared the real winner, which carries good news to the lovers of democracy. The Returning Officer there had acted brazenly for BJP and declared valid votes of AAP and Congress party invalid so as to do favour to the loser to the dismay of people who voted. The Supreme Court has made things right by cancelling the election and doing justice to the real winner in its landmark verdict. The message is loud and clear with national character. The Supreme Court won’t allow subversion of electoral process in the name of jurisdictions. It comes forward and acts to save norms of democracy whenever it’s necessary with its exceptional power, bestowed by Article 142. The fame of ruling party, BJP with its national stature, has come under shadows as it openly supported the wrongdoings of its cadre in a small mayoral election.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

A golden voice of radio falls silent

“Namaste, behno aur bhaiyon, main aap ka Ameen Sayani bol raha noon” For over 3 decades, the golden voice of Ameen Sayani was reverberating throughout the country on every Wednesday night from 8.0’ clock for an hour from the shortwave station of Radio Ceylon. His warm baritone voice through the most popular. sponsored programme of Binaca Geet Mala cast a magic spell on the Hindi film music lovers. A legend in his own lifetime,his death at a ripe age of 91 leaves sweet lingering memories on most of the senior citizens today .

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Take measures to curb Mumps

Recently, there have been cases of Mumps reported in many places in Telangana. Mumps is a contagious disease, spreads from saliva, oral mucus and droplets. Single case may cause twelve new cases. Before it becomes an epidemic, government shall issue health advisory guidelines and execute preventive measures in order to contain the spread of the disease.

Dr Rapolu Satynarayana, Palakurthi, Jangaon