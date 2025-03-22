MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd March 2025

TG govt firing on all cylinders

It is highly commendable that the Congress government in TG is doing extremely well on both economic and social fronts. (6Gs get lion’s share, page 1, Hans India, 20 March). On the economic front, the state is rising with three lakh crore budget that has allocated lion’s share for smooth implementation of the six guarantees promised by INC government, headed by CM Revanth. On the social front, increasing the reservation for BCs based on caste census, is praiseworthy. Similarly, the TG has emerged as the first state in the country to implement SC categorisation in letter and spirit.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Maoists must join mainstream

It is a fact that the achievement of Maoists with violence, killings of innocent villagers and security forces is zero. One fails to understand why the violent and extremism movement is still continued by second- and third-line leaders as main first line leaders are no more. Those so-called intellectuals sympathising with Maoists should realise the existing circumstances where democracy is flourishing everywhere with people’s participation peacefully changing the govts with their mandate. They must advise Maoist leaders and cadres to surrender to govt and start joining mainstream. They can continue their struggle peacefully with the support of people against all injustices, grievances and issues. The new generation is least bothered about Maoist philosophy as all are for rozgaar, roti, kapada, makaan in a democratic set-up.

JP Reddy, Hyderabad

An eye-opener to Indian govt

Reg: “India’s poor standing in global happiness index” (21st March 2025). India is ranked 126 despite making considerable economic progress over decades is a sad reflection that it has fared poorly in all the distant parameters taken to measure happiness such as education, health, social cohesion, social safety and trust in the way it is been governed by both the central and state governments. Notwithstanding, Finland leads the happiness index for the eighth consecutive year amongst the countries in the world on account of key parameters being earnestly followed.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Change begins with people, not dictums

This refers to Hans Editorial “AP CM’S TRANSFORMATIVE POVERTY ALLEVIATION MODEL PROMISING” (21-03-25). Plans are always attractive and display rosy pictures. These aims and aspirations are not at all new. But fresh slogans such as P4 (People, Public, Private, Partnership) are not practically workable unless high number of social evils like corruption, favouritism, indiscipline, selfishness are eradicated from roots. Is it possible? Impossible. Change should come from public not from simply imposition of dictums.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

AIMIM chief’s groundless argument

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi threatening those political leaders who are likely to support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 says that if they support this unconstitutional Bill at this critical time, “Muslims will never forgive you”. As if he is the embodiment of representation of all the Muslim population in India. Further, he argues “If non-Hindus cannot be part of temple trusts, how can non-Muslims be included in WAQF Boards? Well, in the same tone, it can be contended as to why they cannot be part of the Uniform Civil Code as against having separate personal law for themselves. One can’t run with the hare and hunt with the hounds!

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

When will high prices touch down?

While the nationwide joy including esteemed readers of your readers who have shared their joy over Sunita Williams’ touchdown to Earth after nine months is understandable, what about the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities? Since the ruling party came to power 132 months ago in 2014, costs have skyrocketed. If prices were to come down, just like the Indian-American astronaut, ordinary people like me and millions of others would rejoice just as much.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Trump’s tariff war will hurt Americans

Ref: ‘Trump says he believes India will lower tariffs on US goods’ (March 21, 2025). This refers to the news that President Donald Trump expects India to lower its tariffs on American goods, even as he reiterated his threat to impose reciprocal US tariffs on India starting April 2. It is clear that Donald Trump wants to save the dollar by various means that are advantageous to the US; while totally forgetting that his country is a big importer of innumerable consumer products from India and China that would eventually push the US towards extreme recession that the economists have already warned the country about.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad