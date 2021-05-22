MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd May 2021

PM should listen to CMs

The saying "two heads are better than one" (means, it is easier for two people who help each other to solve a problem) is very much relevant in the present pandemic crisis and PM Modi should listen the CMs about state problems instead of carrying on one-way virtual meetings like a party gathering (PM's Covid meeting a super flop, says Mamata, May 21). Participation of chief secretaries is adequate for such meetings. Alternatively, centre can just do a video recording and send the same to chief ministers. It is not enough if Modi is a good speaker, he should also be a good listener .

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Treatment trauma for Covid patients

Between two doses of Covaxin and Covishield, the gap was fixed six and eight weeks respectively to make the medicine more effective. Due to shortage of vaccines, the gap was extended to twelve weeks. Medical bulletins say that single dose also boosts tremendous immunity. Virus was affected shortly after taking second dose. Again there is news that these vaccines are less effective against B.1.617 or the Indian strain. Black Fungus is another threat. Now plasma is also stated to be ineffective. Most Covid victims take route from houses to hospitals to grave yards. Whom to believe, what medicine exactly corrects and how to live a life when doctors and scientists have different opinions?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Vijayan wins once again

The left alliance led by Pinarayi Vijayan has completely changed the political history of Kerala by coming to power for the second time in a row. The mass victory by the left in the election only goes to show that the people of this most literate state irrespective of caste, religion and party wants good governance and a solid administration which Vijayan and his government was able to deliver during their tenure from 2016-2021 and the same expectation has made the people to choose him and his government for five more years.

His dealing with the fatal Nipah virus followed by the deluge and now the deadly covid pandemic and the way he and his cabinet were able to find quick solutions to mitigate the woes of the commoners has once again made the people to repose their faith in this government. Good governance, able administration, selfless service and quick remedy are what the public look for and here allegations, criticism and various issues raised against the government are simply ignored and brushed aside by the public. The people have shown that they support leaders who could feel their pulse beating and show what they promise through deeds.

M Pradyu, Kannur

WB Guv needs to be humble

It was amusing to observe the ire of West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar to the ten minute drama enacted by Kolkata Nagarik Manch using some sheep and a herdsman at the Northern Gate of Raj Bhavan. The Manch obviously wanted their five minute fame and chose the Governor's birthday as the occasion and that too on the northern gate. It is obvious that Raj Bhavan has at least another south gate if not east and west gates. Northern Gate darshan (known as uttara dwara darshan) in Hindu customs is a sacred darshan normally happens once in a year. Probably the Manch has accorded the head (Maharaja) of West Bengal as a diety, again as per Hindu customs, they chose his birthday to prevent his people to have a glimpse, alas only for a few minutes. They made their point and succeeded mightily with a motley herd of bovines. All of us remember that we accord utmost respect to the lazy strolling bovines while travelling on Indian roads while they graze past us languidly. It is imperative that this Governor who is only one time MP & MLA understands that he is not a deity but a head of a state that too a titular head who owes his position to his erstwhile party rather than the people.

Yaddanapudi Srinivas, Secunderabad