MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd September 2020

Corona warriors deserve better

Our " corona warriors" are now being abandoned while they deserve acknowledgement and respect for putting their lives at stake and helping us survive. The Indian Medical Association is infuriated after the statement of Dr. Harshvardhan in Parliament which had no word on the doctors who died in the line of duty.

IMA has accused the government of "indifference" and " abandonment of heroes". IMA stated that government "loses the moral authority to administer the Epidemic Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act". It has also published a list of doctors who died due to coronavirus and demanded the doctors to be treated as martyrs.

This is indeed justified as it's now our turn to really thank and acknowledge their sacrifice. These warriors deserve much more respect as not only their lives but their families lives were also at stake.On the other hand government's lack of accountability is again highlighted through these statements.

Vani Saxena, Ujjain

Govt, Oppn both to be blamed

The incident that happened in the Rajya Sabha, the other day, is quite unfortunate. Both the ruling dispensation and the opposition are to be blamed for the incident. The BJP should have heard the opposition voices in the first instance. It should have allowed for a full-fledged debate in the House.

The bills were passed in haste. The behaviour of the opposition MP's - resulting in the suspension of some eight members - is rather quite unparliamentary. To maintain discipline and order in the House, some kind of code of conduct now seems to be necessary.

The PM has assured that the farmers will get the MSP for their produce. The middlemen are being eliminated now. It is a good move. The fear among the farmers that the corporates would now exploit the farmers is to be allayed by the government.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai



It is very shocking to read the statement of the Congress M.P. Rahul Gandhi which describes the passing of the Farm Reforms Bills as 'death orders against farmers'. The Congress and other opposition parties are misleading the farmers with their statements which are made with certain selfish motifs.

In fact, the new Farm Reforms Bills empower the small and marginal farmers and they make them self-reliant. If there are any losers, they are the commission agents who have been squeezing the pulp of the farmers all these years. The provisions in the new Bill will definitely benefit the farming community to a great extent in the coming years.

Venkata Seshasai Deevi, Narasaraopet

Set up rural libraries

Our leaders have failed to establish 100 per cent rural libraries even after 74 years of independence. Our literacy is increased to 74 per cent as per 2011 Census now it is nearly 85 per cent. New literates, rural students, youth prepare for competitive exams, women and senior citizens need libraries to enhance their knowledge and utilise their leisure time.

Setting up of libraries is a state subject and no state government is establishing libraries due to lack of funds. The union government should start a mission of "100 percent libraries in 100 days" and allot sufficient funds. Our neighbour China established libraries in all villages in stipulated time bound period. Our leaders should think about it. Libraries can change the rural people in many ways

Thanda Prabhakar Goud, Mahabubabad Dt.