MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd September 2021

September 22: World Rose Day

I never got to see my uncle who died of blood cancer at a really early age. The family came to know about the illness just before four hours of his demise. Today's day is no less than a hope. Scientific technology and advancement have put their heart and soul in finding the slightest cure for stages of cancer. Let us devote the World Rose Day (22 September) to the soul of Melinda Rose, a 12 year girl from Canada who was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer. Yet she chose to bring happiness to others' life by communicating, giving chocolates and flowers to them. We need to make people understand that the inception of the disease isn't always synonymous to a tragic end. Cancer up to a certain stage can be cured and scientists are still working on it. Let us today bring hope and happiness in the lives of cancer victims and make them know that we all understands their pain and are with them in their hardship.

Anushka Jaiswal, Ujjain

Humiliating the Babu



Uma Bharti, the former Chief Minister of MP, is reported to have said that 'bureaucrats pick our slippers' (Sept 21) which is highly objectionable and condemnable. It is the height of political arrogance. Bureaucrats are a part of our governing system like the judiciary and Parliament. Of late, the present day politicians in their lust for power and money, has crushed the real power and voice of the bureaucrats. The IAS officers were revered and respected by the politicians, earlier. But now bureaucrats have no respect. They are made puppets. The former CM should have used restraint in uttering such unholy remarks.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

Rituals or pollution?



It is quite unfortunate that the measures adopted by the government to reduce pollution are being opposed by some groups on the grounds of interfering with religious practices and rituals. In India there is too much religion and less spirituality. Let us concentrate more on the spiritual aspects of religion rather than its prescribed rituals. Festivals do bring a lot of colour and joy to the people. They are also an essential part of our culture. However celebrating them at the cost of polluting land, water and air should be avoided.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

'Encountering' hostility

One may call it cynicism or a clear understanding but most citizens were sure that Pallamkonda Raju would be having an unnatural death. It is an amazing facet of Indian society that whenever such a gruesome incident happens, both the citizens and its leaders talk the language of 'encounters' and instant justice. The human rights activists, who seem to have plenty of voice only in free countries paradoxically, end up with just a raised voice. Clearly, they simply add colour to the proceedings with absolutely no ability to influence anyone in society.

Every time an encounter happens and the society rejoices, it is simply the most severe indictment of the entire legal system of the country. The judiciary needs to introspect at every such death. What are the extraordinary reasons why the citizens have lost complete faith in the judiciary to deliver effective and quick justice? The instant solutions gaining popularity and causing questionable and generalized happiness is simply a mirror of the state of law in our country.

It is also a distressing matter that our law enforcers become effective only when the perpetrator comes from not a privileged position. The law in the country unfortunately goes by the adage, 'show me a man and I will show you a rule.' We are also equally cynical about the Law offices and agencies making great fuss about the celebrities in the drug case. Except for some unknown persons, no celebrity is going to see the inside of a jail. The rape and murder of an innocent child is the most distressing thing in the world. The encounter of the accused however raises larger questions to our society and is arguably more disturbing.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Warangal

A royal ride for KKR



Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) found themselves at the wrong end of the stick as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) steamrolled them at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. First, RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who scripted history by featuring in 200 IPL matches for a single franchise, had the mortification of being dismissed for just five and seeing his team crash to 92 all out. Then KKR made light of the chase, winning by nine wickets with ten overs to spare. Besides improving their net run rate, the result will come as a shot in the arm for KKR.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru