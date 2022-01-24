MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th January 2022

Is TS govt really Kisan Bandhu?

It is unbecoming of the Telangana government which champions the cause of farmers and ensures welfare of the agricultural community, to be under the scanner by the Centre audit over the PM-Kisan Scheme, rolled out in Telangana for the inconsistencies and mismanagement in the implementation of the scheme in Telangana.

PM-Kisan rolls out Rs.6000 every year to eligible farmers in the country, in three instalments of Rs.2000 annually. The amount is a direct benefit scheme in which the money is transferred to the bank account of farmers.

The case in point is a non-existent and submerged village Cherlapur in Karimnagar district in Ganneruvaram mandal, with 94 beneficiaries has received Rs.13.74 lakh, in 687 instalments, is mind boggling. The Agricultural department should have followed strict guidelines in approving the beneficiaries to the scheme. It is said that such anomalies are being systematically scrutinised on pan India level to identify and eliminate bogus individuals who have been receiving this benefit, that excludes Government employees, pensioners and IT payers in the country.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Chain-snatching should stop



As the trend of chain-snatching incidents frequently reported from every area risking the safety of women does not seem to recede, it has been giving jitters to women. With chain snatchers continuing to have a field day much to the ire of residents, the series of five chain snatching incidents in the recent past in the city is a pointer that lackadaisical and indifferent attitude of law-enforcing authorities has emboldened the chain snatchers to commit this brazen crime without fear of law. However, with public outcry over reluctance by authorities to take the matter seriously, at last it threw a challenge to the Telangana police who swiftly acting on the clue finally traced the serial chain snatcher in Ahmedabad and got him arrested.

However, the modus operandi of this notorious racket is to target walking women or going on 2-wheelers on isolated roads or in darkness, the prize catch Umesh Khatik is only a tip of the iceberg because there are more number operating in the city moving freely to attack the potential targets. The city police must strategise their plans on priority to put an end to this menace in order to induce a feeling of security in residents, particularly women. After all, only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Make banks work longer



The banks are playing an important role for preserving the hard earned money of the account holders. There is a need to open the banks till 11 pm to cater to the business community. They can deposit or withdraw the cash from the bank till the late night hours. It is necessary to make two shifts of the bank timings. The bank should work from 9 am to 4 pm and then 4 pm to 11 pm. In the fast changing world, we have to change the banking system and give more and more facilities to the independent customers and business community.

Actually most of the business activities in our city close down till 11 pm and they face the problem of keeping a big business cash amount in the shop or at home because they can't deposit the cash at the bank by that time. I request the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman to look in this regard and change the banking system in the fast changing world.

Syed Nisar Mehdi, Hyderabad

Welcome move by BCAS



The 'one handbag rule' promulgated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security for passengers flying in domestic flights makes a lot of sense, as people carrying multiple handbags in flights cause delay at security check kiosks. People carry all kinds of things as cabin baggage, from plants to food stuff. This increases the workload of security personnel, causing delay and crowding at security check posts by people waiting to collect their checked hand 'luggage'. This is something which is best got rid of, at right earnest when the pandemic shows no letup in the country.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Improving quality of rail travel



Kudos to the Railway Ministry for taking a good passenger- friendly decision. The department has decided to take strict action against those speaking loudly over the phone or playing music and creating hullabaloo while travelling on trains. Even though there are restrictions to be followed by passengers while travelling by trains most of them either ignore or are unaware of this and create inexplicable inconvenience to co - passengers. Constant complaints received has now prompted the ministry to take stern actions against those " revellers, singers and orators" who ause disturbance to the passengers. Sadly, many of those travelling by trains are unaware about certain norms and restrictions that have to be adhered while travelling.

The guidelines issued now say that after 10 at night no passenger will talk in a loud voice on their cell phones or listen to music at high volume or go for loud ' debates '! Most often on night trains we do see some passengers travelling in groups creating noisy scenes putting other passengers feel fully uncomfortable . The staff on train have been directed to take action on such travellers on a co- passenger's complaint. Also the department has instructed its own ticket checking staff, railway police , electrician, technician and catering and maintenance staff to work in such a manner which will not disturb the passengers. Awareness drives and campaigns, notifications and information on train travelling ethics and etiquettes can be circulated and implemented for train journeys to be made into real memorable 'shubh yatras

M Pradyu, Kannur