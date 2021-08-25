MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th August 2021

A novel way to combat Taliban

The rapid events unfolding in Afghanistan are to be viewed in the interests of India by our powerful prime minister in right earnest. Having said this, the best option in my view is that we should engage with the USA and Russia in back door negotiations and take them into confidence. Lo and behold we should invade Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds as well as strategic security for the sovereignty of India. The primary reason to involve Russia and USA is that - Russia invaded Afghanistan forty years back with rumbling artillery tanks whereas the USA did the same twenty years later with supersonic jets. Though they had to retreat ignominiously they have valuable ground realities to share with India.

Further we have history on our side, we invade to liberate, not to occupy which was recorded in history as 'Liberation of Bangladesh'. Probably we can restore the rule of Dharma if not democracy, by handing over power to the Mujahideen movement headed by Ahmad Massoud of National Resistance Front of Afghanistan located in the Panjshir valley, the last citadel of crumbling Afghanistan. Also India is looked upon as a benefactor by Afghan people for its commitment for progress and the development of that country. This bold action which will be "Open surgery' rather than 'Surgical strike' will be a moment of pride for Indians.

The end result will reap huge benefits to India such as checking the ever interfering China and Pakistan on our borders, a long lasting bond with USA and Russia and an angel state which can be depended upon in a crisis. Perhaps, we can succeed where super powers failed with much less cost.

Floyd Hendricks, Bengaluru

Welcome innovation by DRDO

Apropos "From now on…Tirupati laddu in biodegradable bags" published on Aug 23 issue .The designing of eco-friendly and bio-degradable bags by DRDO comes as a big achievement as it greatly reduces single-use plastic which poses a severe environmental problem. Therefore, it is a welcome step as Tirumala is a holy place and it should be free from pollution. Moreover India is already on the move to phase out single-use plastic by 2022 and these packing bags developed by DRDO help us make a forward step in that direction.

India needs such type of innovations to achieve the target. Hope this would be a great start to end plastic pollution in the holy place of Tirumala. Greater responsibility lies on the pilgrims to encourage these eco-friendly bags that are sustainable, cost-effective, and safe alternatives to single-use plastic products. They should co-operate and join hands with the TTD authorities to make Tirumala a plastic-free zone.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

The sale of the biodegradable bags is a happy news for the fragile eco system of the Tirumala Hills. This message was long awaited. However the bags should be distributed fee of cost to ensure full implementation of the project. Else as hither to fore we will find devotee bringing in their own plastic bags to carry the Prasad.

P Satya Laxmi, Secunderabad