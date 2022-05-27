MyVoice: Views of our readers 27 May 2022

Does IAS mean 'I Am Safe'?

The two parts of Dr Mohan Kanda's "IAS and its changing nature over seven decades' serve as a guide to the budding IAS aspirants. They should stick to their professional ethics especially while in service without yielding to the pressures of government. We have seen certain IAS personnel admonished by courts and spent in jails. One vernacular paper published recently a report amplifying IAS as " I Am Shameless". Why? Some of them exhibit their culture by prostrating before political bigwigs to be in their good books. IAS cadre is highly respectable and powerful among many other professions. More than half century ago, I heard, that a District Collector passed orders to arrest an AP minister for some reasons. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru advised ministers not to encroach upon their administrative authority. Now there are number of IAS coaching centres in Hyderabad in view of heavy demand, but how many shape themselves as diamonds?

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Murderer Malik deserves death

Killer of Hindu Pandit community in J&K who played a pivotal role in their mass exodus from the Valley, and acted at the behest of Pakistan handlers - Yasin Malik was having a free run from law, so long for his heinous acts anti-social and anti-national activities so far to be sentenced to life by a special NIA court in Delhi, is appreciable. The citizens of India expected the death sentence for him as he truly deserved this punishment for suffocating the lives of millions in the Kashmir Valley and having killed them with impunity. The silence of the secular lobby is interesting to observe.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

One-sided assessment of Modi

The writer of the article 'How India rediscovered itself....' is too enamoured by the Modi cult so assiduously propagated by the publicity machinery of the BJP and needs a reality check. If India is doing so great as he claims why are we falling on all indices except the ease of doing business index. However the writer prefers to quote the results of a survey conducted by the Morning Consult with a sample size of 3000 or thereabouts which gives Modi a 70% rating among world leaders.

There's no denying that some of Modi's initiatives are praiseworthy like the DBT or the Ujwala scheme. But whatever has happened to the promise of getting Black Money stashed abroad? Unemployment is a big issue and the reluctance to face the press are some of the drawbacks that need mentioning. Earlier governments used the investigative agencies to target political rivals too. But none did it with the scope and extent this government is doing.

The BJP party has great organising skills and there is no doubt the 8th year is going to be celebrated with great fanfare even if the majority of Indians are in dire straits and deep distress.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

TS needs you more, KCR!

It is very unfortunate that our Telangana CM KCR is touring all over India to plunge into the national politics and the other side Telangana people are hoping for a Bangaru Telangana. First, he should focus on solving the Telangana state problems then jump into national politics. Even today unemployed students are still waiting for the allowance, even elder people are waiting for the Aasara pension. First, he should make state people happy then serve in other states. I request CM KCR to dedicate the time to solve the Telangana state people's problem otherwise the time will come when he has to lose the chief ministership in the next election and the BJP will emerge the largest single party in the next assembly elections.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

LSG got eliminated owing to fielding

The game of cricket is full of thrills ,until the last ball is bowled ,the outcome may not be decided. In the eliminator round between LSG & RCB ,the RCB won the match as lady luck favoured the team. The stunning exhibition of now or never batting performance from Rajat Patidar who made an unbeaten 112 runs in 57 balls single handedly gifted the RCB victory. The RCB bowler Harish Patel with ball controlled the match taking wickets at crucial times with good economy ,the quick fire 25 and 37 scored by Virat Kohli and Dinesh Kartik helped the team cross 200 mark and ended up scoring a formidable 207 runs. Though the LSG also played with spirit and determination to meet the target, yet it failed to achieve the goal. LSG skipper Rahul though kept one end and scored a cautious 78 got out at a crucial time when he tried to accelerate the score and then the game lost its direction and the LSG lost the match with 14 runs shortage. Both the teams played well and the difference between the loss and victory is LSG's misfielding and RCB's accurate fielding. Hope that the title starved RCB will win the cup in this round.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada