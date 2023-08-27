MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th August 2023

IT’S A TOUCH-AND-GO SITUATION IN TS

CM KCR is a great strategist and he proved it once again by drawing first blood ahead of all other parties the other day with his list of candidates for the 2024 elections. Again by giving tickets to almost all the sitting MLAs, KCR has reaped a couple of advantages as well. I am sure that a couple of parties elsewhere will emulate him in his regard.

By retaining all the old candidates, KCR has wisely avoided three 'things', namely dissension, discord among, and desertion of the candidates. The induction of muttering Mahender Reddy into the Cabinet barely a few months before the polls speaks a lot about the shrewdness of KCR! This step is very vital particularly when he is seeking power for the third time in a row. This idea has also enforced discipline of sorts among the rank and file of the party workers.

Again KCR can boast of some of his pet schemes like the 24 hour power supply to farmers, Dalit Bundhu, and Kalyani Lakshmi and et al. In fact, these programmes will tilt the scales in his favour. On the flipside, debatable are the issues like the family rule, not providing jobs to the youth, not paying the promised unemployment dole to them, the liquor scam and the anti-incumbency factor. They will to a large extent influence the prospects of the BRS hitting the hat-trick at the hustings. Of course, all depends on how successfully the Opposition parties present these issues to the voter and how imaginatively KCR counters their plans.

Coming to the Congress and the BJP, to quote Minister Harish Rao, the Congress has no leader and the BJP has no cadre. Revanth Reddy is not missing out on any opportunity to be vocal and critical about KCR and his rule and reaching out to the voter in a planned and imaginative way. However, it is strange and shocking that no Congress leader worth his name has found a place in the all-powerful CWC! The proposed SC Declaration and the BC Declaration to be announced by Rahul Gandhi and Kharge in Hyderabad soon will be very crucial. It can safely be said that the Congress is going to give a tough fight to the BRS.

The BJP has not picked up speed yet in Telangana. The anti-Muslim stand is a big drawback for the party and so does its lack of charismatic leaders in the State. Going by the present scenario, the BJP has to wait for years and go a long way before forming a Government here. Against this touch-and-go situation, it can be said that the election scene will be very interesting and exciting in Telangana. And even gray-haired political pundits find it hard to give a heads-up about the outcome of the elections.

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Hidayatulla, a man of great ideals

THI's Mohan Kanda's Column(24 Aug), ‘My days as Secretary to Vice President,’ is a subtle reflection of politics then, while now it is an overt denial of VP to be unanimously elevated to the highest Constitutional post of President. Kanda portrayed the values against the expectations of VP Mohammed Hidayatulla in that he firmly but politely declined to contest for the Presidential election on the count of personal values and his image when persuaded by opposition leaders like LK Advani et al, but he hoped that he might unanimously be elevated by Indira regime, but for reasons prevailing in the country and to appease the Sikhs, Giani Zail Singh was chosen.

A stalwart like Hidayatulla must have been elevated to be President and those were not the days of anti- Muslim sentiment unlike now and VP Hamid Ansari was not elevated on religious count and VP Venkaiah Naidu proved that over expectations on Modi regime are realizable despite being loyal to an overt communal outfit as BJP.

Kanda's satire, politics is politics is always the watchword but the difference of gradation alone matters… The disciplined and principled statesman-like qualities in Hidayatulla as acclaimed by Kanda should have helped the nation rather than the politicians per se.

He upheld the decorum of the highest institution of Supreme Court, the obligations of which are at stake of late due to the ruling quarters eroding the very core of principles and precedence alike. To quote former Justice Madan Lokur of SC, out of 76 Judges only one reacted to the blatant genocide call against Muslims but that one Judge also could not inform the CJI and take up the issue suo moto for reasons obvious.

If Hidayatulla were to be at any stage he could have upheld the Constitutional supremacy.

Kanda having told his Madam Usha that PM Indira Gandhi spoke to him evoked humour and so much so Hidayatulla's precarious situation that he had to turn to right often as though concentrating on Indira Gandhi, but amusingly the cause was his hearing aid. Of Course, Indira Gandhi was exceptionally charming. Kanda's bureaucratic as well as personal experience is a lesson to the youngsters.

– Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

ISRO must set sights much higher

While the smooth touchdown on the moon by Chandrayan-3 marks a red-letter day for the ISRO and the entire scientific community in India, at the same time it also has undoubtedly enhanced India's capabilities in communication satellites and remote sensing thus revealing the depth of India's scientific temperament and potential. Consequently, the next aim for ISRO will be its maiden human space flight Gaganyaan.

From the modest beginnings in1962 to giant leaps in space now, it is a testament to perseverance, innovation and scientific prowess. India is winning international recognition for cost-effective launches and science missions is a shot in the arm for the Indian space mission to pursue its own lunar missions as well. All in all, India joining the elite lunar club as the fourth member has greater responsibilty to play a significant role in global space politics which is getting fiercely competitive on account of China being a leading space-faring nation; therefore, it is imperative to have collaborations to take ISRO to next higher level through technology absorption.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

ISRO fulfilled the ambition of Indians kept on Chandamama, the Moon by soft, safe and successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the south pole of lunar surface.

ISRO community deserves great applause for this great achievement and also for exhibiting its capability, ability, intelligence and confidence.

ISRO has disseminated happiness to 140 crores of Indians and made them feel proud.

India became the first country to reach the south pole of lunar surface and the fourth country in space exploration.

This boost can help employment generation for educated youth, economy private investments, foster the growth of country's space technology and economy. This will also change the data-set and mind-set of the people. Indians now can proudly love to say "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vignan."

–D N Rao, Hyderabad

Caste inequality is a reality: census must

For the first time, the Union government is set to formally wade into the swirling debate around holding a physical count of castes, a version of which is underway in Bihar. During hearings on the state’s caste survey in the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the exercise held some ramifications on which the Centre would like to weigh in. The political resonances of Bihar’s exercise are significant locally and nationally. The ruling Janata Dal (United)-Rashtriya Janata Dal coalition feels that the survey’s results will revive its Mandal-era alliance of backward castes and Dalits and throw a spanner in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s efforts to build a rainbow coalition of Hindu communities.

The Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) believes it to be a winning formula and has pressed for a caste count as one of its core demands. The BJP is yet to take a position on the issue – its local unit in Bihar has backed the survey, albeit gingerly.

Now that Bihar has taken the initiative and launched the first phase of caste-based counting, deploying nearly 3.50 lakh enumerators, the NDA government must shed its ambivalence on the matter and take up the exercise at the national level.

Counting the population on the basis of caste will help in fine-tuning the reservation policy. The exhaustive data will allow policymakers to develop better policies and implementation strategies. Though the Constitution doesn’t explicitly allow the States to conduct a census, it must be pointed out that the Supreme Court has made quantifiable data on backwardness the key criterion for clearing State-level caste quotas in jobs, education and elected bodies. On this front, the Telangana government has been at the forefront of espousing the cause and has already got the Assembly pass a resolution, urging the Centre to include the caste-based enumeration in the census work.

Opposition enclave will be held now on August 31 September 1 at Mumbai and in addition to other issues caste census will be the main issue as BJP is on a weak wicket. The regional parties are likely to stick to the issue of caste census at the meeting to be held on August 31. All the opposition parties are to campaign vigorously on social justice based on which Cong had won the Karnataka Assembly elections and will adopt the same

– Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Dear Moon, will be there soon

Though you hide behind

A hankylike cloud

Like a hare

Dear Moon

We will anon

Visit your home

Hoping to receive

A welcome warm

The journey to the moon

Is not a dream

Not to come true

Haven’ we made things

Heavier than air

Stand stable

Without wobbling to the ground After

Unravellng the subtle secrets

In the womb of Atom

And solving the riddles

Of the vast space environs

Rest assured dear Moon

We will certainly

Straight away see you

Then and then

You will certainly not miss

Welcoming our messengers

(Written by Sri Sri in 1966 in his ‘’Kadga Srushti ‘and translated by S M Kompella)

Future holds immense promise for India

Vincent Fernandes’ article (India staring at a demographic disaster, THI, August 24) was filled with rhetoric, unsubstantiated claims, and general naysaying about the prospects of a golden future for India. How did he manage to say that India’s education is a mess and its democracy does not measure up to international ratings? The problems with the Indian democracy are the generalised problems of any democracy articulated since the times of Socrates and Plato. It is finally a ‘tyranny’ of the majority, where the defeated are always unhappy.

Our primary education was a failure because it did not have a direction and a unity of purpose in building national character. The country made the error of solely concentrating on higher education, ignoring primary education. However, this was not true for higher education. This consequently led to the creation of an unemployed middle class, many of whom migrated to greener pastures. After 1991, the process is now slowing down. Unlike many countries, which depend on foreign degrees to get their validation, India has a strong higher education system in place.

India’s demography is an advantage, a story of immense hope, and can only be a disaster for people whose idea of India is perhaps different. The most important demographic change in the next 20–30 years is that our average age will be in the 30s. Every country goes through three demographic phases: first, a high birth rate and a high death rate; second, a prominent young working and labour force, which can be a backbone for industrialization; and third, an increase in the elderly. The last has happened to most western countries and is soon going to happen to Asian giants like China and South Korea.

Primary education has come back as a big force in the country, and when combined with the demographic change, our country is ready for a huge leap in infrastructure and heavy industrialization. There is everything positive going for our country in education and demographics, and we should perhaps not mess it up. But this story is one of hope rather than dismay and depression, as the article seems to convey.

– Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

The Indian Chess Prodigy

It refers to ‘Proud Runner Up.’ Praggnanandhaa may not have won the finals but he has won billions of Indian hearts for sure. En route to his final against Magnus Carlsen, he had beaten World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No. 3 Fabiano Capuana, that too, in tiebreakers, which goes to show his sheer class. He became the youngest player ever to play in a Chess World cup final, and by securing the second place, he has also qualified for Candidates 2024 tournament. He is the third youngest player after legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to do so. He is a prodigy in a true sense. As per his coach BB Ramesh, they do a lot of visualization training where they discuss and think about moves without moving pieces on the board, the reason behind his monk-like approach. Besides Pragg, we have D. Gukesh, Vidith Gujrathi and Nihal Sarin, so there is no doubt that 64 squares are in safe hands in India. Pragg's journey has just started and he will definitely bring many more laurels for India and keep making us proud.

– Bal Govind, Noida

Magnus Carlsen (Norwegian) won the (World Chess Championship) crown, but ... Praggnanandhaa (India) won the hearts of the entire world. "Praghya" gave "Anandaa" to all Indian hearts with his smart moves. The future throne of chess empire belongs to the genius wizard Praggnanandhaa beyond doubt. The 1984 Bollywood movie "Anand aur Anand" was reminiscent to all Indians i.e. "(Vishwanath) Anand" and "(Pragya) Anand" are the 2 World Chess champions from India, who have etched their names permanently in the hearts of chess fans all over the world.

– PV Srinivas Sreelekha, Secunderabad

The 19 year-old-chess wonder boy from India had made done all his best when he was playing against the world no.1 Magnus Carlsen. No matter whether the young boy Praggnanandhaa won or lost at the final event, but he won the hearts. He is a young and talented boy in the world of Chess. His ability needs no introduction. He did end the show with spectacular spirit and zeal. Nation is proud of him for reaching the world cup finals stage. Seeing the game from the players’ spirit, it is always joyous to celebrate one’s hard effort.

– Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

It is indeed a proud moment for India, for achieving great feats in space, launching 431 satellites of other countries for a price. And now entered the elite lunar explorer club of four nations with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, alongside China, US and Russia. Another proud event is the feat of young Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa defeating World no.2 Hikaru Nakamura and made his way to FIDE chess finals against Magnus Carlsen.

– P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Lack of public demand lulls govts into inaction

Why so many diseases? What about preventive aspects? Why diagnosis, treatment and medication cost so much? Is health a commodity and exclusive privilege of the affluent? Many basic questions remain unanswered even after seven decades of Independence. The reason is that we think of health only when we fall sick and then forget it even with symptomatic relief. The US spares around 15% of its GDP for health care, whereas India spares only around 1%. Pity is that after 1990s, the rulers seem to have applied the Laissez-faire theory in healthcare sector that leaves things to take their own course.

Our ruling dispensation seems to be under utter confusion in matters concerning healthcare. Recently, there was a shocking direction given to the doctors community mandating prescriptions only to be given in generic name of medicines or face penal actions. This must have happened either out of utter lack of knowledge about medicines or done so just to satisfy the people. With this direction, the government is supposed to clarify the following for the benefit of all.

There are three categories of same medicines being marketed in India - Branded, branded generic and generic. Medicine being the same, cost varies. Branded medicines cost the maximum as maximum profit is allowed. Branded generics will have rand name and MRP marked high but sold at less price. Generic medicine is supposed to be the most economical as it enjoys duty and tax exemptions and does not incur promotional cost. But the fact we need to keep in mind is that price of medicine is fixed by the government. Now the natural question is why fix the price high and promote generics as a source of cheaper medicines?

A doctor chooses a brand based on his confidence on the brand as providing cure is his prime concern. Will the government assure the quality of generic medicines? It cannot as medicines come to market under the system of 'self-certification'.

Government has hardly 7 analytical labs and there is no provision to test every batch of medicines from all the manufacturers. We have around 23,000 manufacturers producing more than 90,000 formulations. We have seen news about substandard medicines available in Jan Aushadhi outlets also. Therefore if quality medicines are to be provided at affordable cost the government has two choices. One is to allow only branded medicines priced at affordable level and with quality assurance. Second choice is to allow generic medicines to be produced only by PSUs in pharma. Only PSUs can give quality and cost benefit. Both are not possible for the present set up as ignoring the power of pharmaceutical lobbying is not so easy and promoting PSU for the benefit of the public is against its ideological commitments. No doubt, the idea of providing medicines at economic cost is good. But the government is pulled down by its class interest.

People are yet to realise the need for better healthcare and the rulers are planning for better price for this commodity.

Health, thy name is orphan? People should cultivate the habit of questioning their representatives at every level about their basic needs. Otherwise, they may forget their voters and voters may forget their representatives.

– A G Rajmohan, Anantapur