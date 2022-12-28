MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th December 2022

Kudos to Rahul's mission to unite India

The participation of Kamal Haasan in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 108th day in New Delhi in his capacity as a 'son of India' sent out the message that every Indian citizen, irrespective of party or any other affiliations, must become part of the movement 'to unite India'. A country divided against itself cannot be at peace with itself and progress or prosper. The Yatra has shown how the right wing's caricature of Rahul Gandhi was unfair and how he is a leader with a conscience, a human touch and a moral compass and how he is not motivated by a craving for power, but is imbued with love of his country.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Telugus losing interest in mother tongue

At the recently held Telugu Mahasabhalu in Vijayawada, giant speakers including former Vice President of India, Maha Sahasravadhani Garikipati Narasimha Rao expressed their sad feelings that Telugu is not taught in schools in Telugu states. English, Hindi and one foreign language are being taught right from elementary schools. Sanskrit is also made part of syllabus in place of Hindi in some schools only for scoring high marks by students. Governments are not showing any interest and parents are also feeling great seeing their children in English medium without Telugu. But it is not the case in other states like Tamil Nadu. Telugu people are making Telugu as dead language slowly.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Skewed narratives thrust on nation

Apropos 'Concocted narrative' taught in the name of history: PM.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right when he said concocted narration by the vested interests had twisted the Indian history to the advantage of the regime in power. As a result, generation after generation has been taught skewed realities about our great heroes and heroines of the country who played crucial role at different times in the national and religious interest and integrity of the country. It is time to ensure the next gen have an unalloyed glimpse of the bygone era, in the interests of the nation.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

KCR's charges against BJP cut no ice

This refers to the news that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar may call off the winter session of the Assembly as he is busy with the activities of BRS to give it a national reach by meeting leaders from different states to constitute the BRS committees. This is being seen as a good and positive step in expanding the footprints of TRS in other states to give a national relevance. But, to blame CBI and ED for targeting the pink party must be taken with a pinch of salt as his own daughter and MLC K Kavitha is irretrievably involved in the liquor scam in cohorts with AAP. Such irrelevant allegations will have few takers.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Transparent transfer policy needed

Once again the transfer policy of the Andhra Pradesh State government faced severe objections from its employees and later pointed out by the High Court. It is very surprising to note that it has always been a big farce, whatever party is in power. A standard transfer policy on the lines of one followed by banks has to be formulated and implemented strictly without giving room to political obligations. Otherwise, the very important sector of education will be ruined in the state.

D V Seshasai, Narasaraopet

Tragedy haunts Tollywood

One more sudden demise of Tollywood star T Chalapathi Rao tumbled the cini field and his patrons in tribulation after Krishnam Raju, Krishna, Ramesh Babu and Vijaya Nirmala respectively, and Kaikala Satyanarayana in quick succession. TSR, aged 78 hails from Krishna district. He was also brought to limelight in Tollywood by NT Ramarao. He portrayed roles in all genres of movies with negative and positive shades in more than one thousand films and acted in a role a few days ago under the direction of his son Ravibabu. Tributes to these departed artistes.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

When any accomplished scientist dies abruptly in his late sixties or seventies, his admirers mourn in all equanimity. Whereas when any known cine actor dies of age-related ailments apart from other known vices, his senior co-stars lead by Megastar of Tollywood are often seen to be crying aloud in public glare almost falling on the dead body like paid wailers at the funeral. Chiranjeevi and other senior actors being septuagenarians should consider death as part of life and should stop showing up their countenances smeared with the paint of imitated melancholy!

D V Sankara Rao, Hyderabad