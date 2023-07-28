MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th July 2023

No trust motion is intended to break PM’s deafening silence on Manipur

The no confidence motion is being tabled by Congress party on behalf of all opposition parties, not to dislodge Narendra Modi as PM and not to oust BJP government from Centre, but just to draw PM Narendra Modi out to speak on the contentious Manipur issue. PM lacks confidence to make statements in Parliament, keeps silent on the crimes against women in Manipur till the Supreme Court comments. The admission of no-trust motion in Parliament should be welcomed. The logjam in Parliament continues due to ugly spectacle in Manipur. Now, it becomes obligation when 50 members of the Lok Sabha supports the no-confidence motion and it will make the PM reply on debate.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

***

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is clearly rattled by the acronym I.N.D.I.A. or else he would not be going round expending, nay, squandering so much of his energy and time to malign the Opposition alliance just for adopting the acronym in whichever way possible. He seems to be thinking solely on what to say to deny the Opposition the benefits accruing from the politically appealing and rewarding acronym. He tries to bring in the non-existent connection between East India Company and Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance. His imputation is in vain. In fact, the Indian National Congress, a main constituent of I.N.D.I.A, fought against the colonial rule and won freedom for India under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership. Nevertheless, we urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get his priorities right and attend the ongoing monsoon Parliament and take urgent steps to resolve the ethnic conflict and bring about peace in Manipur.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

For the first time since 2014, it seems something is bothering the BJP. The opposition has been trying to gherao the government over issues like incompetence in handling the Manipur violence, crony capitalism etc. Unlike in 2019, Mahagathbandhan or I.N.D.I.A is trying to shelve their differences. But there stands a cumbersome task of seat-sharing, mainly in the states where there is Congress has a presence like West Bengal, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi. To become the voice of 140 crore Indian, I.N.D.I.A needs to stand strong and have to work at a minuscule level to defeat the gargantuan BJP in 2024.

Jayesh Khasgiwale, Ujjain, MP

Inspiring article on Dr Abdul Kalam

I am an engineering student. Young Hans is really a path finder to the students of all classes. It is demystifying knowledge in disseminating it. On the occasion of the death anniversary of the trail blazer, simple person and former President of India Dr Abdul Kalam, who is a visionary and an open book for youngsters, the article that appeared in YH on July 27 is noteworthy. He was dutiful to his duty, loyal to the nation. He possessed opulent knowledge, mingled with the youth to inspire them. He authored a few books, notably ‘Wings of Fire’. Popularly known as a Missile Man, APJAK was so noble that he used to face the press when space missions fizzled out and sent his deputies when they were triumphant. What a man of jewel that India has produced!

Anjali, Hyderabad

Ways to keep tomato prices affordable

The tomato shortage is a complex issue resulting from a combination of climate change, agricultural practices, and supply chain disruptions. As consumers, we can play a part in mitigating this crisis by supporting sustainable farming practices, reducing food waste, and exploring alternative food sources during times of scarcity. Moreover, governments and agricultural authorities should work together to promote climate-resilient farming techniques, invest in research and development of disease-resistant tomato varieties, and ensure that the tomato supply chain remains robust and efficient. Only through collective efforts can we address the tomato shortage and safeguard this cherished vegetable for future generations. However, in Andhra Pradesh, tomato prices are costlier than petrol.

S J Ravi Prakash, Kurnool

Political black sheep must be shown door

The tribe called “politician” in India thinks it could manipulate any system in the country. And to a great extent they have been successful and are making merry at the expense of the welfare of the common man and the unity and integrity of the nation as a whole. They should be taught a lesson or two in this regard and the occasional hiccups like the ones reported yesterday about TS HC and the Supreme Court giving a shock treatment to some of the manipulators masquerading as politicians representing BRS, should serve as warning to all others that you cannot have the cake and eat it too. We must pat Jalagam Venkat Rao for his stubborn perseverance of the case against Vanama Venkateswara Rao and finally getting justice.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada