MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th December 2021

Punitive measures needed

In view of the approaching New Year 2022, people all over the state may crave for merriment. They may neglect the lurking danger of the fast spreading Covid-19 variant of Omicron. In the present scenario, the government should take certain measures to avert the possible casualties. Overspeeding youth should be checked. Social gatherings and other congregations in the name of new year must be controlled. Covid protocol should be implemented at all places of assembly.

Awareness camps on personal hygiene shall be conducted. Above all, imposition of night curfew is the urgent need of the hour at least for a week. Eschewing these precautions is nothing but welcoming lockdown -3 unpleasantly. I wish all the people that the coming new year would bid adieu to the past grievous moments!

Tulluri Venkateswarlu, Bapatla

CJI's strange logic

According to CJI, in democratic rule, popular majority has its limitations. Accordingly, brute majority is never a justification for ruling government to resort anti-people measures ever. Moreover, while constitutional organs like Executive or Legislature err, Judiciary alone is competent to correct them. However in case judiciary itself errs, then consequent constitutional crisis is a major crisis endangering smooth conduct of Constitution. It is pertinent now to highlight poor fate of NJCA Act envisaging appointment of a Commission headed by CJI.

Here formal procedure of legislation effected by Parliament was repeatedly and arbitrarily rejected by SC, for no valid grounds solely for ensuring primacy in appointment of judges while preferring informal procedure of Collegium being purely a creation of SC and not a constitutional entity ever, being highly opaque to core and devoid of transparency. Accordingly, SC fundamentally erred Still present CJI is defending functioning of collegium. What a pity!

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram