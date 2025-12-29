MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th December 2025

Karnataka Ratna is a praiseworthy move

Itis a welcome move that the State Government is considering posthumous Karnataka Ratna honours for Saalumarada Thimmakka, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, S. L. Bhyrappa, Ambareesh, and S. M. Krishna. Each of them has made a monumental contribution to Karnataka through their public service, literature, environment conservation, and culture. While honouring them now is meaningful, it also reminds us that great achievers should not be celebrated only after their lifetime. A transparent and timely recognition process will ensure future contributors receive appreciation when they can still experience it.

KR Gagan,TUMKUR

Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata

Thenation observed the birth anniversary of Ratan Tata. He was a legendary industrialist with extraordinary qualities. His life story will inspire young industrialists to follow ethics in business. “One can be a successful businessperson without compromising on values and ethics’ is something he proved in his lifetime with all humility. We need such exemplary heroes in all spheres of human life. The Union Government should posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna on this great son of the soil on a priority basis.

Sri Vrinda Naineni,Hyderabad-72

Tension-free darshan at Tirumala

Thishas reference to the article ‘TTD urges devotees to plan Tirumala visit carefully’. Millions of devotees reach Tirumala from various corners of the world carefully and devotionally. All the pilgrims wish to have blissful stay and a pious darshan. The TTD Executive Officer AK Singhal needs to discuss with his employees on ensuring complaint-free services to all Tirumala-bound pilgrims, including updated information about accommodation and a tension-free queue for darshan and sevas.

G Murali Mohan Rao,Secunderabad-11

Rejig of districts

Thisis further to the report “CM clears rejig of dists with few minor changes” (THI Dec 28) People have been noticing that whenever the ruling party changes in Andhra Pradesh, changes are brought about as regards names of districts, their reorganisations, revenue divisions and minor mandal modification, to ensure a favourable political climate for the party in power. I feel that such modifications and changes must be handled and controlled by the central government, not by an unstable state government. The Centre should monitor any proposed changes, most of which are unnecessary.

D Ravikumar,Visakhapatnam

Useful articles on exam preparations

Ina welcome feature The Hans India regularly carries very useful articles on education and preparation for finals. It stresses on reading from the last chapter and preparing for the examinations from the model question papers of previous years. Towards this, I suggest that every student (and school) must prepare a timetable allotting time and days for each subject as part exam preparation.

Sreelekha PS,Secunderabad-61

MNGREGA Bachao Andolan

TheCongress party’s campaign for the rollback of Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G and restoration of MGNREGA from January 5 deserves our support, given the rightness of the cause. Doing away with MGNREGA that has provided the rural poor unskilled public work, enabling them to earn some income for the last 20 years is nothing short of breaking the backbone of rural livelihoods. The scheme has proved to be a boon during times of economic distress. It affirmed a place for the poor and needy in Indian democracy. It showed a semblance of justice – social and economic – and it was better than none. It should not be forgotten that an overwhelming majority of the beneficiaries were women from poor families and Dalits. It brought women from the kitchens to the outdoors and facilitated social interactions. With some cash in their hands, they felt empowered. It was a scheme premised on the right to work. It was a government-funded scheme implemented without any compromise on dignity of labour. That the new scheme is not even a pale imitation of the old scheme becomes clear from centralization, capping funds and shifting 40 per cent of the costs to the states. It abdicates the government’s responsibility as the main provider of welfare. MGNREGA was an entitlement scheme, whereas VB G-RAM-G has been made a discretionary scheme. There is, thus, a world of difference between the original scheme and its so-called revamped version. The Congress’ campaign should succeed in bringing pressure on the government so that it retains the better one of the two.

G. David Milton,Maruthancode (TN)