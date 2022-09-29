MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th September 2022

PFI ban a very wise move

The announcement of ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) as well as its eight associated wings in the country by the Centre is what every level headed Indian has been wanting to happen in the aftermath of large-scale, nationwide arrests made by the NIA for their anti-national activities.It was interesting to listen to the political reactions of Congress, CPM and others in this regard. They wondered why a similar yardstick was not applied to the RSS. If the RSS had been anti-national like PFI the Government would surely have done it.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

PFI and its affiliates have been indulging in unlawful activities prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. They have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony, it has been charged. There cannot be two opinions on national security. It is to be condemned. As such the act of banning this organisation by the Central government seems to be a step in the right direction.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

An obvious choice for Phalke award

Asha Parekh made her acting debut as an adult with Dil Deke Dekho (1959) opposite Shammi Kapoor. Earlier, Asha had started her career as a child artist with the name Baby Asha Parekh and featured in Maa (1952) and Baap Beti (1954). Asha featured in many movies throughout her career. After she quit acting, Asha became a television director with the Gujarati serial Jyoti. Under her production company, Akruti and Asha produced serials in Gujarati. In 1992, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award. No one can contest this obvious choice.

Krishnan Ramani, Trichy

It is greatness of Parekh as almost all films, about 92, she acted in are hit films Though she was rejected by director Vijaya Bhatt in his film Gunju Uri Shenai at last minute by saying she has no material of film content. Later she won accolades of cinegoers as the most beautiful actress in those days. It is not surprising to say only after confirmation of her call sheets directors used to finalise heroes of their films. She tested her hand in direction and production of films.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,Tiruvuru, NTR Dt, AP

It is time and again pointed out in these columns that the grand old veteran Bollywood film actress since the early 50's and an accomplished Bharata Natyam dancer like Vyjayantimala has been sidetracked for conferring the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the umpteenth time.It is a matter for concern that such stalwart thespian,in spite of her long standing tenure is overlooked.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Cong must revive for nation's sake

The CM of Rajasthan Gehlot is doing well. Let him continue as he is. In case he is elected as president of the party, MLAs should choose who should be next CM, only after President is elected. The party will be revived. This is not only the need of Congress, but it is needed for the whole country. Once all the parties are strengthened, then the government will be careful in taking decisions. Erecting Rs 3,000 crore statue, framing farmers laws without proper debate, expenditure of Rs1 lakh crore for bullet train, Kumbhmela during pandemic, demonetization, reducing interest rate, Announcing lockdown suddenly not giving chance for migrant labour to go to their villages etc would have not taken place.

KL Rao, Visakhapatnam

It is saddening to see a senior leader like Ashok Gehlot stooping so low to play politics, a dirty one indeed, particularly when he is being promoted to become the president of the INC. Or is he really being cheated by his cabinet ministers? It would have been gracious for him to leave state politics and instead he raises a doubt how he will be able to handle politics at national level if he becomes the president. Is INC messing up in the name of democratic election unlike the smooth way Nadda was re-elected in BJP? Nothing seems to be working for the Congress.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Congress would have averted the revolt in Rajasthan wing, had it taken the CM into confidence and convinced him in advance before it planned to make its proposals public. Rahul Gandhi went public about one person one post policy, when Ashok Gehlot had met him to discuss the issue, that put the latter in discomfiture. The party needs to have more brainstorming sessions, pool of crisis managers and two way communication channels to revamp its structure for the future.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

'PFI ban, a lesson for anti-national individuals'

Udupi: Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Matha in Udupi declared that the PFI ban is a lesson for individuals who take part in anti-national actions. Such anti-national acts must be stopped as soon as possible; only then can society live in harmony.

He argued that political parties should oppose organisations that carry out anti-national actions.

The central government's edict prohibiting them, according to Yashpal Suvarna, National General Secretary of the BJP Backward Classes Morcha, was the cause of the hijab issue that began in Udupi and expanded to other parts of the country.

On Wednesday, Suvarna told reporters in this city that CFI radicalised many children while the High Court was still considering its ruling banning the hijab in classrooms. In his opinion, now that PFI is prohibited, they won't receive funding to support initiatives like Love Jihad. He added that MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel had also worked hard to obtain a five-year prohibition order against PFI.

14th century Kannada stone inscription found in Udupi

Mangaluru: Researchers have found a Kannada stone inscription, said to be dating back to the 14th century, at Ganadabettu in Karkala taluk of Karnataka's Udupi district. The stone inscription has 10 lines of script in Kannada language. It is sculpted in granite stone, which is three feet tall and two feet wide. It has got a conch and wheel on the top part, Shruthesh Acharya, a member of the research team, said in a release on Wednesday.

Acharya said the inscription is dated November 7, 1409. The inscription was found on land belonging to one Ammu Shetty in the village. The writing on the inscription mentions the donation of coconut oil extracted from 11 coconuts to Lord Vishnu at Ajekaru from Ganadabettu area.