MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd May 2024

Ban Covid vaccine from AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca admitted in court that its Covid-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, can cause side-effects like blood clotting and low platelet count. This acknowledgment came during a lawsuit, though the condition, Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), has been documented in scientific literature. India should ban the use of the Covishield vaccine and other Covid vaccine after concerns arose from the administration of 175 crore doses.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

YSRCP’s novel move on star campaigners

Amid the trend of deploying film stars, celebrities and influencers as star campaigners for political parties, the ruling YSRCP in AP has chosen a novel path. The party’s supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to turn common people into his “star campaigners.” The party has designated 12 people of various walks of life from the humble background and assigned the job of propagating Jagan’s message till the last mile. Out of 12 campaigners, four are home makers, two are farmers, one is auto driver, one a tailor, and four are former government volunteers. It reinforces the party’s faith in downtrodden classes outsmarting the rival parties. Jagan’s bold and confident appeal to the voters to vote him, only if their families are benefited by the government schemes is a testament to his claim that all the promises made in the manifesto are fulfilled.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Tongue lashing rivals is the norm

REF: “Dirty tongue syndrome needs to change” (Edit May 1). Using a language unprintable in the book for praising and highlighting big bosses is chosen by the political leaders of the day. They are highly matured men knowing fully well versed in all the skills in speaking but often skipping their tongues in abusing their opponents. Moreover orators like Chandrababu Naidu, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth Reddy, Jagan Reddy and Delhi heads etc., are all experts and competitive in delivering bombarding addresses, who are often falling prey to this foul language. This kind of trend is originated first from Andhra Pradesh and is spreading like an incurable pandemic in Telugu States. PM Narendra Modi is resting on insulting his Congress predecessors which have become unpalatable in public view. ‘Sub Ko Sammathi De Bhagawan.’

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

The editorial highlighting the notoriety of the top leaders of today creating a narrative to play to their vote bank by usage of derogatory language unheard of in the past against their rivals is nothing short of telling lies through their teeth. This has breached all democratic norms. In a way, when the voter is subjected to blandishments of various sorts and false promises, nothing appears to be right in the way. The poll campaign is conducted devoid of pressing issues concerning the common man. By and large, the eloquent of the electorate’s mood of moral and political indignation is clearly visible, it is imperative that every citizen should do his best to see that the society is not fragmented on account of narrow self-centred politicians employing every trick in their book to push the country to anarchy.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Drug regulators turn blind to lapses

The apex court has rightly expressed anger on Uttarakhand’s drug regulatory authority fon its failure to act in time against those companies that flounder the rules. The verdict in Patanjali case should be an eye opener to the authorities who keep a blind eye on wilful violators of food and drug safety. India has bagged the dubious record of being world capital of diabetes and lifestyle diseases. The number of diabetics has been fast growing. The false promises of magical cure with unproved regimen made by unqualified personnel make things worse. That the foods that contain sugar, salt and fats more than allowed levels flooding markets is prime concern. The regulators should not fail to arrest these dangerous trends, which amounts to violation of people’s right to life.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram