MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd October 2020

Questionable judgement

The September 30 CBI special court verdict is historic, surprising and controversial. It reminds one of the popular saying in Telugu , roughly it is " nobody eats food but nothing remaining in the vessel".

Similarly the demolition occurred but all are acquitted. These types of judicial proceedings certainly erode the dignity of the judicial system in India. Further the common people will come to conclusion that anything is possible in UP by taking incidents like arrest and harassment of Doctor Kalif Khan and latest gang rape at Hathras.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

II

A special CBI court giving a clean chit to BJP leader LK Advani, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and 30 others in the Babri Masjid demolition case citing lack of credible evidence may bring a sigh of relief to the saffron leadership but made many question its credibility.

The CBI had relied on newspaper evidence and video cassettes but pointed out their originals were not produced for authentication. The court also observed that the late VHP president Ashok Singhal wanted to save the structure because Ram idols were inside. Is the verdict a travesty of justice or otherwise?

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

III

This demolition incident was a well-planned conspiracy that the mob of people would attack the mosque only and only because the BJP was doing politics in the name of Ram temple and not Hindu and Muslim. In Advani's Rath Yatra, the matter of building a temple instead of a mosque was being spoken everywhere.

Yet on what basis does the CBI consider this incident to be a sudden incident and acquit the accused. Now the thing to look forward will be that, like Ranjan Gogoi, does the judge who announces decision tomorrow also rewarded by any promotion or not?

Narayan Hari, Chandigarh

Future of cinema halls

The Government of India on Wednesday issued new guidelines for reopening of cinema halls under Unlock 5.0. They have been asked to function with 50% seating capacity. Since at the end the decision of the CMs will matter and hence it would be interesting to see how many states approve for it.

Multiplex operators are trying really hard to open up the cinemas because of the growing losses due to COVID. Also, another problem will be that of content as all the films that were ready and complete for the release, have now been acquired by OTT platforms. So, the future of talkies cinema still remains uncertain.

Anushka Rawal, Ujjain