MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th December 2022

BrahMos lands in Pak

On March 9, BrahMos missile crossed into Pakistani territory and flew for over 120 kilometers before landing in Mian Channu. Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said that "a high speed flying object" came from India and landed in Pakistani territory. Two days after the missile hit Pakistan – the Indian government publicly confirmed that one of its missiles had been accidentally launched while undergoing "routine maintenance" and that it crossed into Pakistan. India called the incident "deeply regrettable" but also expressed relief that no lives were lost.

Rajiv killers freed

The Supreme Court ordered the release of all six convicts who are currently serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in May 1991. A Bench of Justices B. R. Gavai and B. V. Nagarathna noted that the Tamil Nadu State Cabinet had recommended their premature release to the Governor in September 2018. The Governor, instead of taking a call, had passed on their files to the Centre

Tawang clash

Indian and Chinese troops clashed with each other in Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector, which led to "minor" injuries on both sides, sources in the defence establishment said. The two countries' soldiers have since disengaged after a Flag Meeting was held between the local commanders. On December 9, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to cross over to the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which was contested by Indian soldiers, sources said.

Shraddha Walkar murder

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her 28-year-old boyfriend and live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi on May 18, 2022. The case only came to light nearly six months after the murder, when Shraddha's father lodged a missing persons complaint after learning from Shraddha's friends that they were unable to contact her for over two-and-a-half months. On May 18, 2022, 28-year-old Aftab Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha over an argument and then proceeded to dismember her body into 35 pieces, allegedly charring her face to hide her identity. 300-liter fridge was used to store her body parts.

AAP now a Nat'l party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has qualified to become India's ninth national party, within a decade of its formation, with its performance in the Gujarat elections. The Election Commission of India gives "national" and "state" tags to parties, which entitles them to use their symbol across India or the respective state. A recognised party is also entitled to airtime on the public broadcaster for election campaigns, and to office space and membership of consultative committees at various levels of government. More than anything, it is a morale booster for its supporters, and a seat at the high table of national politics.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra is a mass movement started by Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress. He is orchestrating the movement by mobilising the party cadre and general public into walking by foot from Kanyakumari, the southern tip of the peninsula, to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, spanning 3,570 kilometres over 150 days. The Congress said that they started this movement to unite the country against the alleged "divisive politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government at New Delhi.

Bilawal crosses line

While international forums are no stranger to India-Pakistan political mudslinging, personal attacks are still rare. One such rare moment came on December 15 when Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while talking to the Pak media in New York, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "the butcher of Gujarat." Considering that Bilawal has an army of diplomats advising him, it is safe to assume that these were not just off-the-cuff remarks but a calibrated response to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's jibe at Pakistan for "hosting Osama bin Laden."

Morbi 'monster'

On October 30, 2022 a pedestrian suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in the city of Morbi in Gujarat, India, collapsed, causing the deaths of at least 135 people and injuries to more than 180 others. The 19th-century bridge had reopened five days earlier, in time for Diwali and the Gujarati New Year, following a lengthy closure for repairs. In recent times the bridge was owned and operated as a toll bridge by the Morbi municipality, which signed a contract with the Morbi-based private trust Oreva – a company known for making clocks – for maintenance and operations on March 7, 2022.

Abortion women's choice

The Supreme Court in a significant judgment said it is unconstitutional to distinguish between married and unmarried women for allowing termination of pregnancy on certain exceptional grounds when the foetus is between 20-24 weeks. The decision follows an interim order in July by which the court had allowed a 25-year-old woman to terminate her pregnancy. The ruling, incidentally delivered on World Safe Abortion Day, emphasises female autonomy in accessing abortion.

Lumpy skin outbreak

The 2022 lumpy skin disease outbreak in India resulted in the death of over 97,000 cattle in three months between July and September 23. Starting from outbreaks in Gujarat and Rajasthan, in three months cattle in 15 states across India were affected. On September 21, out of 18,50,000 cases over 65% of cases were from Rajasthan. Over 50,000 deaths were reported from Rajasthan.



