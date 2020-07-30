MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th July 2020

Strengthen workforce to save economy

Indian economy was on a downslide even before the outbreak of Covid-19. Since the BJP came to power, its focus was on pleasing corporates and the affluent. The first thing it did having come to power was doing away with Wealth Tax signalling its policy and priority. Such pro-rich policies have helped in producing more billionaires in India than even in country like Germany, but resulted in starving the market necessitating reduced producing, reduced employment and further reduced consumption. This cycle got aggravated with Covid-19 dominating the scene. The way the pandemic is addressed without proper planning allowed the deteriorating economy to reach a worse stage. In spite of many leading economists suggesting reactivating the market by empowering the poor and the workforce, the government is still focusing on production side without any positive impacts. It is high time to consider the demand of the workforce, that is stripped off its earning, to pay Rs 7,500 a month with free rationing of five essential commodities for at least six months. The magnitude of financial burden may look huge but the returns being bright, it deserves immediate and positive consideration.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur, AP

Kondala Rao's demise leaves a void in Tollywood

It is tragic news that veteran actor Raavi Kondala Rao passed away. The icy hand of death finally laid on him as he was 88 years. He was truly a bridge between old generation artists and new generation stars. He was a repository of information, and everyone approached for information about past Telugu films history. He was a multifaceted person. He edited a famous film magazine for a long time successfully. He was active until he breathed his last. He led a very disciplined life. The demise of his wife and respected actress Radha Kumari left a void in his life. They were successful real and reel wife and husband. The pair acted as wife and husband in nearly 100 films. Though not lengthy roles, he used to leave an impression with his idiosyncrasies and dialogue delivery skills in every film he acted. As a writer, he contributed richly to various film and non-film magazines and many newspapers. As a screenplay and dialogue writer and as a freelance writer, his place in Telugu film industry is next only to Mullapudi Venkataramana. May his soul rest in peace.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada, AP Let's respect all religions

Nowadays attack on Hinduism, Hindu rituals, symbols and identities has been increased in the name of secularism. Chanting the name of 'Lord Rama' in public seems to be a symbol of communalism. Mocking Hindu Gods are fancy now and the irony is that some so-called intellectual Hindus are doing that, hurting the sentiments of majority of people. Hinduism always talks about the betterment of whole world. In fact, it also allows us to decide whether we should follow Hinduism or not even you are a Hindu by birth. Some people have double standards, I can only say to them that Hinduism is not a religion, it is a way of living life. So don't see saffron colour with communal glasses. Saffron is the colour which forms in the sky when sun rises and sets. If we respect your religion and never comment anything on your idols, then please do the same to other religions as well.

Harsh Kumar, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Gehlot exceeds all limits of decency

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's growing frustration and impatience is evident when he sent a second proposal to the Governor seeking Assembly session from July 31 ('Gehlot govt wants session on July 31', THI, July 29); while the Speaker withdrew his appeal in SC, challenging the Rajasthan HC order staying disqualification proceedings against 19 Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot. The Gehlot government in Rajasthan has now garnered some prudence to know that a political battle in the court would prove to be long drawn, while the situation is rife with many possibilities of adverse things that may even lead to the collapse of the government. The coercive and arm-twisting political gamble by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot exceeded all limits of decency, who has threatened the Governor Kalraj Mishra, to call the Assembly session immediately for a confidence vote, earlier. One wonders why the CM is in such a hurry, if he had the numbers with him. Gehlot seems to have forgotten that the issue is sub judice, and the Governor's intervention can be possible only after the outcome of the Rajasthan High Court.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad, Kerala