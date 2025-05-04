MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th May 2025

It’s time to teach Pakistan deterrent lessons

This refers to affirmative caption "India is safe in the hands of Modi" (3-5-25). The interview conducted by IANS with Jammu & Kashmir National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah is filled with only one sided answers. The interviewer posed thirteen questions on varied issues related to Pahalgam carnage on 22nd April, 2025 in which 26 Hindu tourists were brutally killed. For all questions, Farooq's replies totally travelled in escaping route and he was not clear to any question. For a question 'Can India take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir'? FA was the Chief Minister of J&K. Does he not know that POK was the property of India? India could have taken back POK immediately after Independence but delayed till now due to obvious reasons. Any nation must be safe in the hands of its Head of the Government. His answer is ambiguous.

All global leaders pointed out Pakistan's amercement, hellish and horrid role in grooming terrorists and dispatching them to destabilise peace in the wonderful and colourful Kashmir. One of the ministers confirmed that his country's terrorists did this massacre. When the fault does not lie with Pakistan, why India is ready to tackle the issue through our defence forces? Can't he give a direct answer. Why he quotes Russia-Ukraine war where thousands were killed? Wars are sometimes imminent to teach deterrent lessons. Did not Indira Gandhi do while forming a separate Bangladesh? Modi is also in that mode to take harshest and toughest action on perpetrators of Pahalgam holocaust. Not to teach FA that India is a peace loving country and it does not mean chanting peace mantra is the only solution when the situation demands proper action. Finally FA's another circumventing answer on war. Here also we have to remind him that India is stretching its hand for bilateral discussions, but the rogue nation defies accepting. Pakistan is a furuncle on the healthy body India and it must, at any cost, be amputated permanently.

Dr N S R Murthy, Bolarum, Secunderabad

"India is safe in the hands of Modi" (Dated 0 3. 05.25). “This country belongs to everyone. This country is a great garden of many colours...many people live here..." These lines are so philosophical. As Farooq Abdullah opined, India is not one country; it is the country of several unions. People in India live with different regions, religions, languages, cultures and traditions. So, it is beautiful patch work that looks like one nation. Though there are many variations in the lifestyle of people, they live together without forgetting their boundaries. This is the reason that says India is a great country of unity in diversity. However, sometimes some incidents like Pulwama, Pahalgam and so on may happen sporadically. But such sporadic incidents can never deteriorate the country in its true spirit. Nevertheless, it is the time to show our solidarity towards the country's unity, supporting the Indian government to tackle situations like terrorist attacks.

As long as terrorism is associated with the religion, we may not find a solution to the havoc being created by the terrorists. So, instead of looking at religion as a root cause for terrorism, let it be looked at from other issues like inequalities among people. Poverty and illiteracy and so many other reasons as the root cause for terrorism.

Terrorism is a hydra, so it has to be uprooted. Else it will extend its pangs to any extent to sprinkle its venom everywhere across the globe.

Now, however it is a million dollar question to understand whether India is safe in the hands of Modi, as opined by a veteran politician Farooq Abdullah.

Dr. Venkat Avula , Hyderabad

After looking at the circumstances prevailing in the valley and the country on the whole, Farooq Abdullah airing his views that Modi is the best bet for taking the country forward is absolutely correct. Decades of political opportunism, duplicity and appeasement by congress and regional parties have left the nation vulnerable to both internal subversion and cross-border terrorism. The recent massacre of 28 innocent tourists by Pakistan-backed terrorists is a jarring reminder that political misgovernance in Srinagar has always been at the cost of Indian blood. This has reinforced that dynastic rule and their leadership only thriving on a toxic cocktail of religious politics, soft separatism and selective outrage encouraged radical narrative rather than governance under the guise of preserving secularism and nation's identity. Farooq Abdullah had rightly pointed out that soft stance on militancy and past links to events like the 1999 release of the dreaded terrorist Masood Azhar raise troubling questions. Apparently this led to increased terror attacks frequently disturbing peace and tranquility in the society. As the stage of politics was never straight, anti-national elements, terrorists sympathisers and logistical enablers to terror groups continued to roam freely. It is only after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, upheld by the Supreme Court, thereby permanently integrating J&K into the Union of India enabling ideological cleansing politics, peace slowly started to see the light of the day. However, the recent Pahalgam massacre bleeding kashmir reinforced the fact that time has come to root out the rotten ecosystem sheltering terrorists for too long. In this context, the foresight of Modi to use the lopsided Indus Water Treaty as a weapon against the rogue neighbour Pakistan and ban on trade to weaken bankrupt Pakistan us the best weapon to isolate them.

K R Srinivasan,

New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad

Farooq Abdullah’s statement that “India is safe in the hands of Modi” is not a moment of wisdom—it’s a moment of political convenience. For years, Abdullah has been one of the loudest critics of PM Narendra Modi, questioning his policies, motives, and leadership. But now, sensing the political tide and national sentiment, he’s singing a different tune. Why now? The truth is simple: Narendra Modi’s leadership has brought India stability, global recognition, and decisive governance. From economic reforms to robust national security, his government has consistently delivered on key priorities. Whether it was managing crises like COVID-19, standing firm on national security at the borders, or elevating India’s global image—Modi has led with clarity and conviction.

Abdullah’s sudden praise comes not from conviction but compulsion. He sees the growing public trust in Modi and the weakening grip of dynastic and appeasement politics. His praise is an admission that the “Modi era” is not just popular—it is defining. This volte-face reflects more on Abdullah than on Modi. While Modi has stayed consistent in his vision, critics like Abdullah are finally being forced to acknowledge the obvious. India is not just safe in Modi’s hands—it is thriving.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Gnanabharathi, Bengaluru

Dr .Farooq Abdullah in his interview has asserted that India has to act tough on terror .His views are very candid and he has complete trust in PM Modi .Dr Abdullah expresses hope that the perpetrators of Pahalgam massacre will be given strict punishment .He rightly points out that, unless there is local support ,this incident was not possible .The time has come for India to act and simply condemning the attack is not sufficient .Dr Abdullah is confident of the Diplomatic measures taken by India like stopping Indus Water to Pakistan .Looking at the developments after the Pahalgam attack ,India is in no mood for any talks with Pakistan .Pakistan has been sponsoring State Terrorism .Dr Abdullah has reiterated the need for India to act strongly and teach Pakistan a lesson .PM Modi, has given the armed forces a free hand to decide on the mode and timing of its response .The entire nation is with PM Modi .It is the PM's call to either wage a full scale war with Pakistan or restrict to limited and precise response like Surgical Strikes to put an end to further terror attacks in the Country .

Parimala.G.Tadas, Madinaguda, Hyderabad

Post-Pahalgam, UN calls for peaceful resolution

The Congress’ insistent call ‘to teach Pakistan a lesson’ for the Pahalgam attack appears to be its way of demonstrating its patriotic fervour and, subtly, reminding the BJP of its criticism of the Dr. Manmohan Singh government for its alleged ‘inaction’ after the 26/11 Mumbai attack. A military operation across the border is not a viable option for the simple reason that it could escalate into a full-scale war. A military strike is not the same as an economic strike. The US has expressed worry over the rising tensions between two nuclear powers and counselled India against a response that could lead to a broader regional conflict. China has urged India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to defuse tension. The United Nations has called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, considering a war’s terrible cost in death and suffering. It was evident that the targeted killings in Pahalgam were carried out to instigate communal tensions. But the people of India have shown maturity and stayed united in an affirmation of fraternity. As the world’s largest democracy, India could have been less touchy about the use of the word ‘militants’ instead of ‘terrorists’ by the BBC to describe the perpetrators of the carnage. No matter what terminology a media outlet uses or does not use, the entire world saw the horror of the appalling crime against humanity. Meanwhile, it is most unfortunate that sections of the Indian media are trying to get maximum mileage out of the Pahalgam tragedy riding on nationalist sentiments. Family members of the Pahalgam victims have raised their voice against further loss of life in retribution. The importance of averting a war cannot be overemphasised.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Behind the Pahalgam attack, there are many questions that arise. The unspeakable tragedy that shook the country and the watching world, when 26 innocents were mercilessly gunned down by heavily-armed terrorists will never be forgotten. This is the lowest form of warfare, contemptible and abhorrent in the extreme. The important thing is how will India respond, who can obliterate the tragic images of victims cold bloodedly shot at point blank range in the presence of horrified family members pleading with the monsters to spare the lives of loved ones. It’s not just a security lapse, a massive and highly shameful intelligence failure on India’s part. A rational thinking is why such a popular tourist spot was left unguarded. But, there has been zero explanation about this bizarre failure. People expected an immediate assurance that those responsible for this gross negligence of duty. Let the government do its job, let’s show some faith in the capabilities of those taking a call on how best to contain the crisis.

Dr. Ch. Anand Kumar

Movva, AP

Soon after the India-Pakistan tension erupted after Pahalgam terrorist attack, Donald Trump, the US President in support of India, said " we stand strong with India in its fight against terrorism". A week after the terrorist attack, VP Vance said, "America hopes that India responds in a way that does not lead to broader regional conflict". Is it a balancing U-turn of US to prevail upon India that an outright attack on Pakistan will not be acceptable? Reading between the lines on US position India need to be cautious.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad.

The Pakistani nationals who are staying in India must adhere to the Central government’s decision of deportation back to Pakistan on an urgent basis. Rushing to the Indian judiciary for the relief mechanism makes no sense. After the Pahalgam incidence, it is crucial to teach a lesson to Pakistan. Deportation of Pakistani nationals back to their motherland, barring Pakistani flights to use the Indian airspace and the halt to the Indus water treaty are among the few initiations of India's retaliatory response action. We are hopeful that our Indian government will retaliate to Pakistan soon to deliver justice to the victims. The perpetrators will have to be prosecuted and penalised for the injustice they had done in Pahalgam. Pakistan must not leave its citizens stranded in lurch, by shutting the entry points like Wagah. Instead they must accept their nationals for all sides, just like they send them to India from all corners.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Catch them young

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old boy from Bihar, made history by becoming the youngest player to ever play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he hit a six off the very first ball he faced from experienced bowler Shardul Thakur. It was a dream debut that caught everyone’s attention. Vaibhav played with confidence and style. He scored 34 runs from just 20 balls, hitting 3 sixes and 2 fours. Even though his team did not win the match, fans and cricket legends were amazed by the young player’s fearless performance at the top of the batting order. Born in March 2011, Vaibhav is the first IPL player born after the league started in 2008. He comes from a small village in Bihar, one of India’s poorest states. His father is both a farmer and a journalist. Despite his simple background, Vaibhav’s journey shows that talent and hard work can take you anywhere. His success didn’t start with the IPL. At just 12 years old, he played in the Ranji Trophy. Later, he was picked for India’s Under-19 team against Australia, where he scored a century in just 58 balls, the second-fastest in youth Test history. Vaibhav’s story is inspiring young cricketers across the country. He made a memorable debut in which his talent needs to be harnessed to become a star performer with the bat.

Nikhil Akhilesh Krishnan, Off Palm Beach Road, Vashi

After much tug of war caste enumeration sees light

Finally the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs which met on Wednesday gave green signal to conduct caste census with the next census which was pending since 2020, initially due to covid 19 pandemic later without assigning any reason. It a significant shift in the Modi-led government which hitherto was saying there is only four castes - women, the poor, youth and farmers. Caste count is very important in Indian society as it indicates socio, economic and political profile of various castes. But India has been depending data on caste which was conducted in 1931 by the British government. However the apex court cleared its opinion that any reservation to OBCs could be extended on authentic information. So, the Congress especially its leaders vociferously demanded caste census as and when time comes. But, the Centre, which has to mandatory conduct census as per Article 241, admonitory refused it. Meanwhile the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar conducted caste survey when it was a part of alliance with RJD and Congress. The Congress government in Karnataka conducted similar survey but the progress in implementation suffered due to differences in Lingaths and Vacca Linga. Very recently the Congress government led by A. Revanth Reddy did the same survey and fixed reservation for OBCs at 42, which is waiting for central clearance. On the backdrop of this, the Centre has decided to conduct caste census, so the opposition is claiming that the ruling dispensation has bowed its head to their demand. But it is understood that the BJP made a turned around as its ideological think tank RSS is tilted towards caste census and also due to ensuing elections in Bihar and other states.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,

Tiruvuru, AP

In a significant move, the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census though historic is a politically astute, constitutionally sound and socially consequential decision. This is a welcome development to fine-tune the idea of social justice. Though congress is already squabbling to claim credit for this move, it cannot fool around people because Jawaharlal Nehru dismissed the very idea of caste census as regressive while Indira Gandhi ignored it and Rajeev Gandhi ridiculed the very concept during their tenure despite caste census is important to identify socially, economically and educationally backward communities and improve their lot. Notwithstanding politics, there is no iota of doubt that enumerating caste as part of the census will help with accurate information about caste numbers and their socio-economic inequalities to enable the government to separate real social justice from opportunistic politics. Apparently, this crucial move by the Centre changes the game because the data thus generated will allow policy makers to chalk out better plans and strategies to implement effectively. Since Modi has seized control of the narrative, it is certain that he will be doing it right to offer a clearer picture of Indian society exposing the opposition's enthusiasm for caste surveys which has always been selective and self-serving.

K R Srinivasan,

New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad.