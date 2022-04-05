MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th April 2022

Avoidable fracas at the top

There seem to be some differences between the CM and the Governor of Telangana. Whatever may be the opinion regarding the functioning of the centre, the TS administration should give respect to the position of the Governor and follow all the protocols wherever the Governor is involved. After all by doing so, the image of the TS CM will further be enhanced which should be the criterion as long as the Constitution retains the positions of the Governor without changes. It is only hoped that the ensuing festival of Sri Rama Navami will certainly remove any differences of opinion between them.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

India, Nepal bhai bhai?



There is a subtle mix of expectation as well as warning to Nepal, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi told to the visiting Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba that open borders between India and Nepal must not be misused as it had happened to become a flashpoint between the two countries a couple of years ago, after Kathmandu put out a political map that showed three Indian territories as part of Nepal. Indians viewed this attitude as blatant betrayal by Nepal as a result of the country coming under the sway of 'Prachanda Maoist mentality.' It is in the interest of the people of Nepal to keep the Communists and China at an arm's length, when it comes to bettering ties with India.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Much to learn from Aussie cricketers

Australia won a record-extending seventh Women's World Cup title after defeating England in the final with an emphatic 71-run win. The Australian women's team cultivated a winning habit and that helped them win 38 matches in 39 outings in the last four years in the women's world cup. They played to a plan and achieved an incredible win. Australia women's cricket team's winning run is a testament to the side's belief and fitness, and no wonder there is a sense of invincibility whenever they step out onto the field.

Australia have won two T20 World Cup titles (2018 and 2020), and now they have a 50-over World Cup title as well. In the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, Australia did not lose a single game and won nine consecutive matches to secure the title. The Australian approach to the game proved that winning is a habit.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Put a cap on oil price hikes



The pertinent question is that in case oil companies hike fuel price in relation to international crude price, why rates of price became static during past four-and-a-half months? Moreover, despite availability of oil from Russia at concessional rate, hiking price of petrol, diesel CNG and cooking gas is utterly unjustifiable to the core. Hence, in order to put reins over greedy profit oil companies, cut in excise duty by central government and reduction of sales tax by states are the need of the hour.

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

Lankan mess has lessons for us



Sri Lanka is facing one of its darkest phases in his history. States like Delhi, Punjab, Kerala etc. must understand that nothing comes for free or government must not indulge in providing free electricity & water, free transport service to any particular gender etc. See how much is happening in Sri Lanka, electricity is being cut off for many hours and fuels are so expensive. Taxpayers' money should be utilised for good cause only, so it could benefit our society in long run.

Sharadchandran S, New Delhi

Tax payers please take note!



Tax payers who have not linked PAN with Aadhaar by March 31st would be required to pay penalty ranging fromRs.500 to Rs.1000 the Income Tax department informed in a notification and the tax payers will have pay heed to this announcement. The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2022. Not adhering to the deadline will lead to PAN becoming inactive. In a noification, the CBDT has said delayed intimation of Aadhaar will attract a late fee of Rs 500 in cases where it is linked within next 3 months or by June 30, 2022. Thereafter Rs 1,000 would have to be paid by taxpayers as penalty. While PAN is used for various transactions like opening bank account, purchase/sale of immovable property or for proof identity, inactive PAN will trigger domino effect and individuals who have not linked their Aadhaar may face multiple challenges.

M R Jayanthi, Mumbai