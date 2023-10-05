MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th October 2023

PM exposes ‘corrupt’ regime in TS

During his address in Nizamabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the corrupt regime of BRS government by bringing it to light that KCR approached him with a fond hope to join NDA soon after BJP’s big win in GHMC elections in 2010. Though this sounds bizarre, still it cannot be swept under the carpet because KCR has been a corrupt and opportunist politician, can go to any extent to tap the door of even the staunch adversaries for the sake of power. It is puzzling what has gone wrong between them. All in all, Modi, from the start has been going hammer and tongs at corrupt regimes and leaders of Congress and other parties is a fact; therefore, attacking KCR and exposing his real face cannot be dismissed as lies.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Crack whip on garbage throwers

Cleanliness is next to Godliness. All those educated in this country have to self-introspect whether they are practising what was taught to them in the school with regard to cleanliness. If India is not clean, blame the people as a whole not the local authorities, because it is the people who throw garbage everywhere unmindful of the consequences. And with the advent of the plastic era, things have become bad to worse, yet there is hardly any change in the behavioral pattern of the general public and strangely there is hardly any difference between the educated and the illiterate people in this regard. Coercion is the only Mantra to enforce certain laws in our country.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Impressive medal haul at Asian Games

The will to be progressive helped the Indian juggernaut to roll on and cross platinum jubilee (the 75 magic figure). Till now, in Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou, India has won 76 medals (16g, 28s, 32b), the largest by it in an ASIAD outing, with 4th rank out of total 45 participating - nations. (The 2018 - Jakarta’s record of 70 medals went for a toss). Indians have often proved that where there is a will, there is a way. Every Indian lip and heart are mumbling, how many more? For that, wait till the final day. Be it any field, It has become a habit for India, to expertly swim against the tide to become victorious, in spite of many hiccups such as crunch of funds, non-availability of latest scientific methods and equipment in any sphere, unfavourable weather etc.

PV Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

Teachers guiding lights for every generation

World Teachers’ Day, established by UNESCO in 1994, celebrates the adoption of the UNESCO/ILO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers on October 5, 1966. This recommendation outlines teachers’ rights, responsibilities, and international standards for their training and working conditions, playing a crucial role in promoting teacher status and quality education. Teachers hold a vital role in shaping the future of children and nations. Everyone encounters mentors throughout their lives, whether it’s a parent, friend, or teacher, guiding them towards their goals. Teachers provide guidance and motivation on the journey to achieving these objectives. To support teachers and improve the teaching profession, it’s appreciable to dedicate a day to discussing the challenges they face.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Muzzling media by Centre an ignoble act

The use of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on NewsClick smacks of blatant misuse of power and is not worthy of a democracy, certainly not ‘the Mother of Democracy’. The highhandedness of the Enforcement Directorate and the Delhi police has become glaringly obvious by the sealing of the NewsClick office and the seizure of digital devices - laptops, mobile phones and hard drives – and documents of the NewsClick staff by them. The charges slapped on the left-leaning online news portal under the stringent anti-terror law go unsubstantiated. The Modi government uses ‘national interest’ as a fig leaf to target news outlets that carry contents critical of it. From the kind of questions asked of the NewsClick journalists, we can infer that the present action against them is the price they are made to pay for covering the anti-CAA protests and anti-farm laws protests. With this kind of muzzling of the media outlets that show a semblance of independence, India’s place in the World Press Freedom Index could further drop from 161 in a list of 180 countries.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN