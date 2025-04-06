MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th April 2025

Manoj Kumar depicted reality honestly

As expected, the forgotten Bollywood star Manoj Kumar, a.k.a. Bharat, who passed away on 5 April, is now being remembered—even by the Prime Minister. If he had made a film today about present-day India under a different leader, it would likely have found few takers. In fact, if his classic films were re-released now, they might flop entirely. Fact-based films or serious web series struggle to find audiences. Meaningful cinema goes unnoticed, while propaganda films like Emergency and The Sabarmati Report and recently Chaava get open endorsement—even from the PM, who seems to have no time for Manipur but finds time to attend multiple screenings.

In contrast, Manoj Kumar's films reflected the real India. They were never banned or boycotted. The best tribute to him would be to encourage creative filmmakers to show reality, helping the country reflect and grow.

One film I particularly remember is Shaheed, based on Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. I once made my daughter, then about 9 or 10, watch it around Republic Day to teach her about Bhagat Singh. She didn’t enjoy it—it was serious, without comedy—and later cried, saying she didn’t understand it. That moment made me realize: patriotism can’t be forced; it must be felt and practiced—something even many leaders fail to do.

Will Bollywood ever see Manoj Kumar as a role model again and create honest, impactful cinema without fear or favor? Some of his films Shaheed (correct depiction of Bhaghat Singh), Upkaar (agriculture, adulteration and hoarding), Purab Aur Paschim (migration from India, then it was UK), Shor (noise pollution) etc. can be remade, but who will watch?

–N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

The passing of Bollywood legend Manoj Kumar marks a profound loss for Indian cinema. His heartfelt rendition of "Mere Desh Ki Darti Sona Ugle" in Upkar (1967), inspired by PM Lal Bahadur

Shastri's inspiring slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan," resonated deeply with the nation. Kumar's patriotic films crafted a strong emotional connection to our roots and values, inspiring generations. His legacy will forever remind us to cherish our land and its people.

–T S Karthik, Chennai

Why no time frame for a call on defections?

The issue of defections in Legislative Assemblies has become a vexed one in public life in recent times. Many states have seen the unedifying sight of mass defections to the ruling party just after elections, making a mockery of democratic exercise. The states of Telangana and Maharashtra are the present examples. While hearing a petition, the Supreme Court said that it was not powerless if a Speaker chose to remain indecisive for sufficient long period. Here one pertinent point to be noted is all speakers are elected from the ruling party and rarely act in a non-partisan manner, despite the expectation that they will do so. In 2020, the court suggested to the government to strip Assembly Speakers of their exclusive power to decide on the defected members and asked the government to form an independent tribunal to be appointed for this and a time-frame also may be prescribed. Frankly speaking, the action of the public must see that such defected members should never enter the assembly on whichever party tickets they contest.

–TSN Rao, Hyderabad

BIMSTEC bodes well for future

The recent BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok marked a significant step towards regional cooperation and economic progress. India is keen to strengthen ties with its neighbors and promote economic growth. The signing of the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement and the proposal to establish a Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre in India are welcome moves. These efforts will enhance regional connectivity, trade, and cooperation.

–Sridevi Tejaswani K, Secunderabad

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) which recently concluded its 6th summit edition in Bangkok, Thailand, is welcome. Despite the body was founded in 1997 (almost 28 years ago), it is surprising that this regional body doesn’t have much of active interaction between the member parties. But with the successful conclusion of sixth summit; it is welcoming that all the leaders, understand the relevance of the regional grouping. The sidelines meeting of Modi with the leaders of Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar will help strengthen bilateral bonding. We hope that the ties will strengthen more and more and hopefully BIMSTEC will set new example for the regional glory for other nations to learn from.

–Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Promote millets consumption

A recent study published in the Lancet estimates that 101 million people in India are living with diabetes. Another survey commissioned by the health ministry also found that 136 million people, are living with pre-diabetes. In order to curtail these frightful developments, resorting to a healthy lifestyle, which includes walking, exercising, basking, and above all, eating nutrient-filled food, is of paramount importance.

In this regard, wholesome and fibre-rich millets are a nutrient-dense superfood that supports a disease-fighting and longevity-promoting lifestyle. Eating these millets promotes the sustainable release of glucose into the blood, which makes you not succumb to many chronic diseases. This time-honoured millet diet fosters a disease-thwarting lifestyle and provides a fortifying boost to overall well-being. Fiber-enriched foods create a satiating effect that curbs unhealthy cravings. Especially millets like foxtail millet, barnyard millet, little millet, kodo millet and brown top millets are metabolism-stimulating and promote the toxin-flushing internal system. Prebiotic-rich nature of millets aids in a flourishing gut microbiome. Incorporating these millets in your diet will undoubtedly shows singular and life-changing effect in your life, making it longer and happier.

–K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad

Medicinal price hike anti-poor measure

It is indeed a matter of concern to one and all that the Union government has allowed a hike in the price of essential and life-saving medicines also from April 1. This automatic annual hike is allowed to match the increase in the Wholesale Price Index. The government is shirking its responsibility and left it to private players that necessitates patients to be either affluent or have insurance coverage to afford the exorbitant cost. In the background of declining real wage, upward revision of wages not considered for almost a decade and untamed inflation, the cost of medicines are being allowed automatic periodic hikes. The pharma industry is already enjoying a huge margin of profit. The entire game could be better understood from an example- an antibiotic is sold at Rs.850 per vial to the patient. It is sold to the retailer for Rs 550 per vial.

On purchase of every 10 vials, the retailer gets 40 vials free. Manufacturing cost, profit margins and MRP have no relevance or logic. Having allowed such a huge margin the government is appealing to common people to buy generic medicines at economic cost.

Neither the prescriber nor the consumer have confidence on the efficacy of these medicines.

As only the poorest of the poor visit government hospitals, buying medicines for the rest of the course normally doesn't happen leading to further complications. This explains how the cost of medicines remain high that even the government is not able to afford. Moreover, allowing such a huge profit margin enables the manufacturing and marketing firms to indulge in unethical ways of promoting sales. Already demand is placed before the government to exempt medicines, medical devices and health insurance premiums from GST. After all, falling sick is not anyone's luxury. This is not considered at all till now but medicines' price hike is allowed. This speaks volumes of the anti-poor character of the government.

–A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Balance greenery and progress

The Supreme Court’s recent order placed a temporary stay on leveling 400 acres of land, solely for environmental reasons—not as a final judgment. Previous legal rulings have already clarified that this land does not belong to the Hyderabad Central University (HCU). This opens up the possibility of using the land in a way that benefits the broader public.

Selling the land could generate significant revenue for the city’s development. This could be used to build better roads, modern hospitals, and quality schools—improving infrastructure and essential services. It would also help create job opportunities and strengthen the local economy, enhancing the lives of lakhs of families across Hyderabad. Environmental protection is undeniably important. Trees, greenery, and clean air are vital to urban living. But the needs of a rapidly growing city cannot be ignored. A balanced approach that promotes both development and sustainability is the way forward. Since HCU has no legal claim to this land, we now have a chance to use it carefully and effectively for public good. Let us protect the environment while enabling thoughtful progress. Together, we can build a more livable, forward-looking Hyderabad.

– Srinivaas Goud Muddam, Hyderabad