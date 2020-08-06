MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th August 2020

Temple in Ayodhya, a colossal waste of money

The government of India has determined to invest crores of rupees for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is welcomed by the Hindu fanatics. It shows that the Central government is favourable towards the Hindus. One may doubt whether it will come forward to construct churches, masjids, etc. I strongly feel that instead of wasting public money on traditional activities, the Central government should establish some industries where a number of people can be employed. It is unwise on our part to make money using religion which resulted in many casualties over the controversy of Babri Masjid and Ram Janmabhoomi. The valuable time of the honourable courts was squandered to give the final verdict. The exchequer of the government will become empty if holy shrines of all religions are being erected here and there besides offering freebies to win the vote bank. I pray to the government that the constitutional matters should be scrupulously followed without giving special importance to one particular religion. Let free education and free health facilities be provided to the poorer sections of society so that poverty can be driven out of our country. The policies of the government should be productive to fulfil the constitutional values.

Tulluri Venkateswarlu, Chirala, Prakasam dt, AP

The 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ayodhya was held on Wednesday with full glory, and officials have taken stringent measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among attendees. The ceremony was presided over by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other officials participated in limited number. The Chief Ministers of all States were also invited to this grandeur. It all happened because of the Modi governance and by the trust of Indians on Modi's decisions. The construction of Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya is a great honour for every Hindu is who tirelessly fighting on the issue of Babri Masjid case nearly for the past two centuries. Many governments were involved in the dispute, but they had not resolved the issue. When the Modi government came into power, it has taken historical decisions like abrogation of Article 370, the National Education Policy 2020 etc. Modi is a people's leader and is transparent in discharging his duties. He is always ready to do anything for the nation. India has good alliances with other nations because of his foreign visits. Many big countries like USA, France, Japan and Russia came forward to help us when we were facing bad times. We also have strong military relationships with other countries. He also urged us to strive hardly for the welfare of our nation. I personally believe in Modi that he will always make our India proud by his decisions in the future.

Subbaiah Vankaraju, Lakshmipalem, Kadapa

Got goosebumps after seeing the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Lord Ram treated everyone with compassion. I feel privileged to be born in this era and exist on this historic day. Never in my life, I felt so devout and elated. It is a collective effort of each and every person who fought for this day. Beside the grand Ram Temple, I request the Centre to build a memorial for all Kar Sevaks who were martyred in the struggle for Ram Mandir including the victims of Godhra train massacre, as a mark of gratitude and grief. India is witnessing a historic event as the struggle of over 500 years has now paid off.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli, Hyderabad

The foundation laying ceremony for a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya ended decades of ill-will between the two largest communities of India, Hindus and Muslims. Also, the political parties must desist from playing vote bank politics on this issue anymore. Muslim community would do well to emulate Iqbal Ansari, the litigant in the Ayodhya title dispute case, who said that he accepted the invitation from Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust and attended the ground-breaking ceremony keeping decades of fight for the land behind him. Casting aspersions on the Supreme Court Judgment in this case would not serve the purpose of communal harmony of India. The ruling BJP too must move on and focus on other important issues ailing the country.

Dr N Rathan Prasad Reddy, Hanamkonda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya on the banks of the River Sarayu - which he described as the fulfilment of an inter-generational dream - blurring the distinction between a Hindu nationalist acting as the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister acting as a Hindu nationalist. The messaging at Ayodhya was that it was a political victory for the Hindu right. But actually, it was a Pyrrhic victory. The Bhoomi Pujan passed off as a purely Hindu religious event and not as a cross-religious or cross-cultural event to hail it as a herald of civilizational renewal. Hindu revivalists are insistent on creating a false equivalence between Hindu nationalism and Indian nationalism. It is a pointless exercise because India is disparate in its races and religions, heterogeneous and culturally composite and its defining characteristic is "unity in diversity". One monolithic ideology or culture cannot subsume other ideologies or cultures.

India is a secular democracy for any party or leader to make use of superiority in numbers to bring religion into statecraft or lend the polity a religious hue. Ours is a deeply religious country in which religion and culture are inextricably intertwined. But it cannot sanction or justify the encroachment of religion into politics or the tapping of religious identity for political ends. Those who exult at the construction of an imposing and magnificent three-storey temple in full architectural grandeur at Ayodhya should ask themselves if they are not morally obliged to spare a thought to the deep hurt caused to Indian Muslims and heal it. That the temple will transform Ayodhya into a popular tourist destination and boost the economy is only a footnote. Most importantly, India should stay secular, pluralist and humanistic.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN