MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th June 2022

Cops' delayed action raises eyebrows

One wonders why it took long six days for the police to book the perpetrators in the gang-rape incident on a minor in Hyderabad, which looks diametrically opposite to the enthusiasm witnessed by the police in bringing to book the Mahabubnagar rapists, and even showing the courage to shoot them down in the open public gaze. The reputation and public trust in TRS took a severe beating as a result, perhaps owing to the fact that culprits were involved from AIMIM. The police sprang into action only after the BJP resorted to widespread protests in the city, which could have been avoided if the police acted in time to clear any anomaly in this connection.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Caste census a parochial exercise

At a time when the act of mere asking itself one's caste in public places itself is a taboo at least in our democratic parlance, it at once seems as highly paradoxical that one of the states ,viz., Bihar is permitted by the Centre to hold caste-based census. What is worse, going much against its (Centre's) own pronounced stance by terming it as a 'divisive exercise.' Is it that what is divisive in the eyes of the Centre cannot be so with a State? It is of common knowledge that nowhere the mention of one's caste is required, save only in instances of availing a few privileges depending on a particular denomination of a caste.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Verdict on Arya Samaj not surprising

The Apex Court has opined the marriage certificate issued by Arya Samaj is not valid legally. Arya Samaj was founded in 1875 in India with a progressive outlook and is known for conducting marriages to all eligible ones who seek to get married irrespective of caste and religion under its banner. Now in the times where live-in relationship is made legal, pronouncing a marriage conducted by the age-old reformist institute not legal is surprising.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Pakistan gets thoroughly exposed

As the writer Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza clearly exposes the duplicity of successive governments in Pakistan who in order to cover up their lapses and failures have been hoodwinking people by invoking faith instead of taking concrete action to address problems and issues relating to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan. Despite this, it is shameful that Pakistan has been following the same path showing no remorse in breeding terror in J&K and paddling wrong pictures to save its face. When military, ISI and civilian governments are calling the shots and chiefly responsible for the mess in PoJK/GB, it is no doubt that situation will continue to remain the same.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Protection of public assets everyone's duty

All the public transport systems which everyone is using are being sustained by the taxes paid by the people. Unfortunately there are no required protective measures for the safeguard of these public assets. The Railways is providing mini table trays in the trains for the convenience of train travellers fixed to the seats. Sadly some are stealing those mini table trays and it's clips in trains which is akin to robbing public money. Everyone should think public facilities as their own and keep them safe because if anything is damaged it is a loss to the public in return. Further, the Railways is requested to initiate required measures such as fixing non-removable mini table trays and surveillance system to protect public taxes.

Gaddam Veda Varshini, Vijayawada

Attend to distress of those in flesh trade

I have gone through a discourse by a lady family counsellor in media and her appreciation of the SC court declaring that prostitution is not wrong and it is merely a profession. I was moved by the way the women are forced into the fresh trade by dire circumstances. Their little children are forced to beg on streets for survival in case these women are jailed. Let me say that such little children of women who contracted AIDS end up in death bed and fed by volunteers. Let me also praise that the SC order is humane and from now onwards the women in the profession will not be looked down upon and the State looks after their health also without any discrimination. Let the society be humane towards these hapless women.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.