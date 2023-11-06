MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th November 2023

Burning issues not on radar of politicos

Apropos “Whither cleansing of body politic?” (Hans Nov 4) was impressively and carefully drafted to delve deep into the minds of our present political leaders to conduct an introspection at least now. We are proud of our democracy which is built on our sovereignty after India is freed from the shackles of British rule. Most unfortunately, our politicians find political field as the best business to make unlawful, illegal and illegitimate money from public in varieties of ways. When it comes to amass ing such wealth through political power, all parties irrespective of their party flags join together. PM Narendra Modi said that politics can wait, but not development. Development is not just moving on to the moon, not enforcing digital technology etc. There should not be a person begging for alms that is development. Eliminating corruption, unemployment, restoration of total peace that is development. Are we going in this direction of development?

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

All is fair in politics and war

The slowdown in probe against Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam, change of guard from Bandi Sanjay to G Kishan Reddy, overall low key campaign by BJP for the ensuing assembly elections etc., clearly indicate that there is a tacit understanding between BRS and BJP just like in the case of AP where both BJP and YSRCP are in cahoots. Both BRS and YSRCP are not reliable political partners where certain issues pertaining to the minorities are concerned and hence BJP has to tread the path in both the Telugu speaking states with a pinch of salt. Even otherwise, it (BJP) is aware of its strengths and weaknesses in these two states, as such placating the regional satraps is inevitable for it to survive at the Centre and also to carry out certain amendments to the Constitution of India for ushering in UCC, CAA and NRC.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Facile argument on political funding

That the government’s argument that the people have no right to know the details of donors in case of election funding throughelectoral bonds is amusing. Sixty six per cent of funds the major political parties are getting for elections are through all secretive electoral bonds system of which a major share is going to the ruling party. It’s detrimental to a healthy democracy to allow flow of secret funds from companies or bigwigs where money power rules the roost. The lack of transparency encourages utilisation of black money and quid pro quo deals between parties and donors.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

A city built on huge borrowed funds

The claim of KTR that Hyderabad equals New York is partially true. Hyderabad surely progressed with more flyovers, metro and better infrastructure. But all this at the cost of borrowed funds, and the future generation will have to face the brunt of it. Of course, compared to other places in India, Hyderabad is the best. If economy does not grow in GDP, the return of loan will be an illusion.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

A marvellous gift to Sachin Tendulkar

Was it volcano or tsunami of Indian pace bowlers to force Sri Lankan batsmen just to stare with fear, stress with mind blocking batsmen coming and going in line with competition (THI, Nov 3). What a splendid performance with ball by our bowler twins Siraj - Shami triggered by Bumrah with first ball preceded by batsmen keeping huge score in front of Sri Lankan players. Unbeaten in seven matches! The crowd cheered at every moment with blue all over stadium. I feel it is a gift to Sachin Tendulkar on the ocassion of installing his statue!

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

Safe Diwali spreads joy, festivities

The two articles ‘Take care of your kids eyes this Diwali’ and ‘ Beauty tips for a perfect Diwali look,’ published in The Hans India, have concentrated only on the eyes of the kids and the beauty tips for women . In fact, the elders must provide all types of protection by monitoring their children. Sparkles and their brightness may thrill us but it spreads fast and may lead to burning of bodies and the material. Elders shall have safety team member or members, while celebrating the Diwali with fire crackers. Large sounds cause hearing loss and heart problems too. Chemical pollution leads to multiple complications. Let us all focus for a safe and sound less soft Diwali.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Hyderabad