MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th September 2022

Strange attitude of Leftists in India

The CPM seems to miss the bus every time opportunities come knocking at its door. The former health minister of Kerala, K K Shailaja, refusing the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award at the behest of CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury is a case in point. Shailaja was offered the Award for the Nipah and Covid-19 control measures taken in Kerala. This is viewed as another "historical blunder" by the CPM for scuttling the chance, akin to what it did when Jyothi Basu was prevented from accepting Prime Ministership, two decades ago, when the coalition government was in power. It is rather difficult to understand the mindset of the Leftists in India, who seem to be suffering from identity problems to be always a misfit in the country's political and social equation.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

CJI poses very pertinent questions



In granting interim bail to the activist Teesta Setalvad, the apex court directly confronted a politically vindictive executive and performed its role. Rather than the solution of interim bail that the court has rightly provided to the activist, it is the set of questions the court has posed requires attention of all those concerned with the helm of affairs. Of those, the long adjournment of the bail plea by the High Court (from August 3rd to September 19) and lack of allegations regarding commission of any offence serious enough to deny bail is more important which impinges upon future cases also. This question would travel well beyond Setalavad's case. The court's pointed questions have clearly exposed the malice in the State's action. Recently also, the previous CJI NV Ramana also pointed out that there is delay in releasing the accused on bail even after the orders are released.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

Address issues of teaching quality



5th september is celebrated as Teachers Day. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, our President after Dr Rajendraprasad, was born on September 5, 1888. He was Philosopher, Scholar, Statesman and Educator. He was the Vice Chancellor for Andhra University from 1931 to 1936. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 1954. Best wishes to all the Teachers on this day. I suggest Ministers of Education to initiate measures to improve teaching standards and bring back the past glory of teaching fraternity.

Guru Sakshat Para Brahma.

K Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

Much ado about Modi's picture



It was sickening to see BJP and regional parties fighting over a picture when we are celebrating that our GDP has gone past the UK which has ruled us for nearly 200 years. The ruling party wants PM Modi's photos everywhere. The recent finger pointing by FM Nirmala Sitharaman over the absence of PM's photo in ration shops was countered by the TRS that went on to paste PM's picture on LPG cylinders. The PM's position has turned so cheap that a central minister insisted on his photo in a ration shop. Nowhere in the world have we heard a war of words over a photo of the head of the state.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Making a mountain...



Apropos "Whatever the name, honour the martyrs" (September 5, 2022). The editorial has rightly pointed out that it is shameful that political parties have been amplifying the celebration of an event on September 17 even if one calls it Liberation or Integration Day. All the same, the day of the event marks an important day for the people of the state to remember the martyrs who laid down their lives due to cruelty and torture inflicted by hardcore Razakars killing thousands of natives for safeguarding the state till it joined the Indian union. In fact, that the state instead of rendering justice to the martyrs in a befitting manner every year only turned a blind eye is shocking.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

A thrilling fare for Indo-Pak fans



Pakistan won the nail-biting finish match on Sunday in the Asian Cup confrontation. Here both teams deserve to be congratulated as they provided thrilling fare to the fully packed stadium. Last time India won and now lady luck embraced Pak. Cricket is an unpredictable game. Last time Hardik Pandya was the hero and this time he did not click. It's a good sign that the front rank batsmen Rahul, Rohit Sarma laid a strong foundation with their blistering opening knocks. Virat Kohli clubbing his experience with caution scored a timely 60 runs off 44-balls and set a fighting total 181 which Pakistan crawled to surpass and finally won the match. We must accept the result in the true spirit of sportsman ship.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada