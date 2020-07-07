MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th july 2020

Golkonda: A forsaken fortress

This is with reference to the report 'Golkonda gateways left to ruin' (THI, July 06). It is hard to imagine what this citadel of strength, the impregnable fortress must have looked like in its glory days; all but reduced to giant piles of stone today. Vestiges of the genius still remain; marvellous acoustics incorporated into the design – a guard's clap from a signalling point in the entrance courtyard is discernible at the fort's highest point nearly a kilometre and countless stairs away, a warning in the face of an impending attack; architectural brilliance and craftsmanship is evident in the ingenuous water supply system; the beauty in symmetry and the attention to detail can be sought out in the pavilions, walls, gates, and gardens that remain; and the painstaking care taken to protect the rulers from calamity are brilliant – a secret underground tunnel from the King's durbar (court) is believed to lead straight to the Charminar to facilitate the monarch's escape. Sad that such an elegant fort has been so forgotten by the authorities.

Ankit Rao Ch, Warangal

US-India love: Enemy's enemy is friend

India, it seems, loves Donald Trump too (America loves India, says US Prez Donald Trump, THI, July 06). It seemed obvious from the thousands who turned out to wave as his motorcade snaked through the city of Ahmedabad, and from the tens of thousands who filled the city's new stadium. It seemed obvious from the hug that Modi gave Trump after he descended from Air Force One, and from the hundreds of billboards proclaiming Trump's visit. Because while Trump is genuinely popular in India, his clamorous and carefully choreographed welcome was also about Asian geopolitics, China's growing power and a masterful Indian politician who gave his American visitor exactly what he wanted. For India, good relations with the US are deeply important. They signal that India is a serious global player, an issue that has long been important to New Delhi and help cement an alliance that both nations see as a counterweight to China's rise.

Premsagar Sudam, Karimnagar