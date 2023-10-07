MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th October 2023

TS govt addresses malnutrition in children

India ranks 107 out of 121 countries on the Global Hunger Index 2022. It was found that the prevalence of undernourishment, which is a measure of the proportion of the population facing chronic deficiency of dietary energy intake), has also risen in the country from 14.6% in 2018-2020 to 16.3% in 2019-2021. This translates into 224.3 million people in India considered undernourished out of the total 828 million people undernourished globally. Even in rural Telangana, especially in certain backward districts of rural Telangana, malnutrition among children is prevalent. In this scenario, “the Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme”, launched in Telangana, shall act as a boon. The drop-out rate among school-going children is expected to decrease, improving the regularity of the children coming to schools, with this novel scheme.

Gajjarapu Sri Harsha, Hyderabad

Kariko, Weissman rightly awarded Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prize in Medicine for 2023 was awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, recognizing their groundbreakingresearch on mRNA technology. Their contributions have had an immense impact, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their early recognition of mRNA’s potential as a therapeutic tool, along with their subsequent advancements in its modification, paved the way for the rapid development of mRNA vaccines. These vaccines have not only saved numerous lives but have also opened up new possibilities for treating various diseases, ranging from cancer to allergies, using mRNA technology.Kariko and Weissman’s determination and creative thinking have advanced medical science for the benefit of humanity.Their work not only played a pivotal role in pandemic response but also sets the stage for mRNA technology to revolutionize treatments and immunizations for various diseases, promising a brighter future in medicine.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Uncertainty over next step on caste census

The caste census made in Bihar seems to be in a hurry to woo the votes of OBC category in the coming elections. In fact, this caste census causes many legal problems as the total reservation fixed by the Supreme court of 50% would be exceeded by 10% or more. This needs the Apex Court permission and assembly resolution. Knowing fully well that OBCs are more in the state, the caste census is done hurriedly. What is the other step one does not know. To legalise this the assembly should passthe resolution to increase the OBC quota. The repercussions are to be seen if this is done. This type of wooing the voters is not correct.

PTSN Rao Manager, Hyderabad