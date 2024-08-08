MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th Aug 2024

Champion is a Champion

It is a matter of great pride that the Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian to reach the wrestling final. No one forgets how Vinesh Phogat was pushed, dragged in the streets of the National capital when she was protesting against the powerful. She was beaten on the streets. But she never gave up and fought against the powerful. Nobody will forget how the ill-treatment meted to the daughters of this country by the Government supporting the accused Brij Bhushan. But Vinesh Phogat proved that Champion is a Champion and brought glory to our country.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

***

It’s shocking to learn that Vinesh Poghat who had made history in Paris by becoming first Indian wrestler to enter finals in any Olympics, has been disqualified at the last moment as her weight has crossed the limit. It’s a huge disappointment not only to her, but also to all sport lovers. Her journey to Olympics is watched by all with reverence and curiosity as she has been active fighter against wrong doings of powerful people at wrestling federation. She continued her fight in streets, despite intimidations and without losing track of her career. India rejoiced her victory at Paris only to get disappointed at last moment disqualification. No doubt, she will be remembered as an inspiring person in and out of ring.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram, AP

***

The disqualification of star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the ongoing Paris Olympics for weighing 100 grams more has disappointed and disheartened the entire nation. Gloom descended on her 140 crore compatriots. The gold medal was tantalizingly close to her and the country. She was on the cusp of attaining glory and doing the country proud. But, by a cruel quirk of fate, it was not to be; it turned out to be what might have been. Of particular poignancy was the efforts she made - she skipped, cycled, she jogged and she cut her hair through the night - to reduce the weight to be able to continue her winning streak. To reach the final, Vinesh Phogat gave the greatest performances of her career in all the bouts. She even triumphed over the defending champion in the quest for Olympic glory. The victory podium eluded her not because she was not the best among the world-class female wrestlers, but because of the trick destiny played on her. It would seem that the coaches, managers and support staff failed her vis-à-vis meeting the weight requirement and brought the reversal of fortunes on her. The disqualification is almost too great to endure; still we have to come to terms with it as part of life.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Satanic 2024 but not Olympics

I regret to say that the Paris Olympics will go down in the history as “Satanic but not Olympics”. First, it committed blasphemy on the very first day by insulting Christianity and hurt the feelings of entire humanity. Second, the anti-Indian decisions like, awarding Red card punishment for Rohit Das, the champion defender of Indian hockey team in the match against Britain for a minor misdemeanour and badly weakened the chances of India in winning the gold medal. Third, the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat the finalist champion wrestler and contender for gold medal, on the eve of match on technical grounds of 100 gms over weight is really satanic on the part of Olympic committee and a conspiracy against India. Surely it has broken billion of hearts in India. These judges are unfit to be in that Olympic body as they have committed grave mistakes and brought disgrace and dishonour to Olympics.

P H Hema Sagar, Old Alwal, Secunderabad