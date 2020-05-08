MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th May 2020

Vizag gas tragedy shocking

It is deeply disturbing to know about chemical gas leak at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam. It is distressing to see a lot of children and women falling unconscious on roads and houses. This is scary. It reminds one of Bhopal tragedy. He accident happened at midnight and people had no idea what was happening just like in Bhopal tragedy in the past. There was fog everywhere when people ran out of their houses. It was heart-wrenching to see a number of animals falling dead. This is a big blow to us while as we are fighting against Covid-19. This issue should not be taken for granted. Polyvinyl chloride which was leaked mixes with oxygen and spreads quickly in the atmosphere. It affects lungs first and reduces breathing capacity which leads to unconsciousness as we have seen in television visuals. Not only the people who fell unconscious, but the entire residents nearby the plant should be isolated and conducted entire body tests. With our previous experiences, these types of gas leakages may affect many in the future unknowingly. In addition, there may be long standing problems of lungs and brain and cancer too particularly among the people with high blood pressure, diabetics and respiratory diseases chronic patients. Even children are the worst victims. Hope the Central government and neighbouring States come to the rescue the victims with the cooperation of AP government.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

II

It is obvious that any chemical factory opening after 45 days of lockdown should take minimum precautions. Pollution control board and boiler inspectorate of factories should have checked the chemical unit before opening. NOC has to be obtained. This a mechanical negligence. 15 years ago, there was a blast in the same factory, and many fell ill in the surroundings. The industry must be fined heavily, and new regulations should be enforced to avoid these horrific incidents in future. Accountability is necessary. The government should tighten the guidelines in this regard and ensure safety, bring public into confidence that such incidents won't prevail again. No factory that uses chemicals which may be toxic should be allowed in a close radius of residential areas. In an era of advanced technology, these kinds of incidents are painful. What a tragic 2020 we are having. Hope everyone will be safe. Prayers for Vizag and its people.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli, Kondapur, Hyderabad

III

The sequential management slogan 'safety first' displayed on all significant areas in the factories is relegated as seen now in Visakhapatnam gas tragedy. The emission of poison gas in LG Polymers unit on May 7 which was restarted after a month's lockdown without getting it maintained, caused instantaneous death of about a dozen people and hundreds are admitted in various hospitals in serious condition. This reminds me of the Union Carbide gas leakage tragedy in Bhopal nearly four decades ago. Ghastly accident in Polymers company can be attributed to the government officials for according permission without checking safety norms authentically taken up by the head of the factory. Enquires, committees, court trials, punishments and others will not bring any solace to the bereaved.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

IV

It is shocking to know the tragic incident of gas leak at LG Polymers took place in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday early morning. According to reports, styrene gas from the plant spread over a radius of about five kilometres affecting at least five villages. 10 persons including two senior citizens and an 8-year-old girl died while over 5,000 people fell sick after this incident. Many people were seen lying unconscious on the roads. Hundreds of them were admitted to private and government hospitals with the help of police and locals.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders extended condolences to the victims' families and prayed for recovery of the injured and the safety of all, appealing administration to bring the situation under the control at the earliest. I too stand with them to express shock over the incident.

Adnan Nomani, Bijnor, UP

V

That 11 people lost lives, 300 people have been hospitalised and thousands have fallen sick due to the gas leakage from a multinational industrial unit, LG Polymers when it was restarted after lockdown is heartrending. The toxic fumes of styrene gas are said to have spread three kilometres around the industry affecting three villages in the wee hours. The visuals of people, animals and birds around seen falling down in the streets are disturbing. The authorities of chemical factory seem to be negligent in following the precautionary steps while restarting work. There should be a proper investigation by the government into the mishap to explore the omissions or commissions that lead to this tragedy. The victims deserve proper care and compensation and the industrial unit deserves a huge penalty along with legal actions according to the law of the land. A comprehensive study is to be conducted in affected villages to know the chronic health effects of the said toxic gas exposure.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla, Vizianagaram, AP